Taiwan buys 83,200 tonnes of wheat from United States

The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association purchased 83,200 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender that closed on Friday, European traders said on Monday.

The purchase involved a range of wheat types for August/September shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

The wheat was bought in two consignment periods.

The first consignment period involved 20,700 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $234.13 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast from trading house CHS, traders said.

The first consignment also involved 12,850 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein content bought at $236.31 a tonne FOB from United Grain Corp and 5,875 tonnes of western white wheat with 9% protein bought at $225.19 a tonne FOB from CHS.

The first consignment is for Aug. 4-18 shipment and has an additional freight charge of $33.21 a tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The second consignment period included 23,000 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content purchased at $234.13 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast and bought from CHS, traders said.

The second consignment also involved 13,750 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein content bought at $245.56 a tonne FOB from United Grain Corp and 7,025 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9% protein bought at $229.70 a tonne FOB from CHS.

The second consignment was for shipment between Aug. 19 and Sept. 2 and has an additional freight charge of $30.72 a tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

Source: Reuters