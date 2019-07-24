Taiwan buys 90,650 tonnes U.S. wheat in tender- trade

The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association has purchased 90,650 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The tender had sought shipment in September and October in two consignments involving different wheat types, they said.

The first consignment involved 23,800 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $226.73 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The first consignment also involved 13,400 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein content bought at $231.34 a tonne FOB and 5,350 tonnes of western white wheat with 9% protein bought at $229.32 a tonne FOB.

The first consignment is for shipment between Sept. 3-17 and has an additional freight charge of $34.37 a tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The first consignment was all sold by trading house CHS.

The second consignment included 25,500 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $229.63 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The second consignment also involved 15,600 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein content bought at $231.02 a tonne FOB and 7,000 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9% protein bought at $228.24 a tonne FOB.

The second consignment was for shipment between Sept. 18 and Oct. 2 and has an additional freight charge of $31.93 a tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The second consignment was all bought from trading house Columbia Grain International.

In its last reported tender on June 24, the association purchased 83,200 tonnes of milling wheat which was also to be sourced from the United States.

