Taiwan buys estimated 80,000 T of wheat of U.S. origin, traders say

The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association purchased an estimated 80,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the U.S. in a tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The purchase involved two 40,000 ton consignments for shipment in 2025 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

The first consignment for shipment between Jan. 20-Feb. 3 involved 23,525 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $308.06 a ton free on board (fob), equating to $349.01 a ton cost and freight (c&f) including ocean shipping costs to Taiwan, they said.

It also involved 10,805 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $267.12 a ton fob/$308.07 a ton c&f, and 5,670 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $236.62 a ton fob/$277.57 c&f.

Trading house Bunge sold the dark northern in the first consignment, while CHS sold the hard red and soft white, traders said.

The second consignment involved 24,315 tons of dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $306.48 a ton fob/$348.88 a ton c&f, they said.

It also involved 10,405 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $262.09 a ton fob/$304.49 c&f, and 5,280 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $237.42 a ton fob/$279.82 c&f.

Columbia Grain International was believed to have sold the dark northern spring in the second consignment, while ADM sold the hard red winter and soft white.

Reports reflect assessments from traders, and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. wheat export prices in Asian markets.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Jan Harvey)