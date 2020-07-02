Taiwan CPC seeks gasoline in a rare move after unit shutdown

Taiwan’s CPC Corp is seeking gasoline for the first time in many years following an unexpected shutdown of a secondary unit in its Talin refinery, said a person familiar with the matter.

The unit which processes compounds into a high octane gasoline component is expected to resume production by end July after it was shut around mid-June due to mechanical glitch.

This has prompted CPC to seek 300,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for July 15-31 arrival at Kaohsiung through a tender which closes on July 1.

CPC typically exports gasoline to Asia and does not import the fuel under normal circumstances.

The refinery and petrochemical maker operates two refineries, one in Talin and another in Taoyuan, Taiwan, which have a combined capacity of over 500,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Louise Heavens)