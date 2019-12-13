Taiwan Formosa buys naphtha at premiums above $30/T

Recent News

  

Taiwan Formosa Petrochemical Corp bought naphtha at more than $30 a tonne above its own price formula on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, industry sources said.

This is the highest Formosa has paid in more than six years.

Asia’s top naphtha importer bought a medium-range vessel cargo on late Wednesday for Jan. 21-31 arrival at Mailiao at premiums in the mid-0$30s a tonne.

This was up from the premium of $25 to $30 a tonne Formosa paid in late November for 100,000 tonnes for Jan. 11-20 delivery.

Naphtha premiums had been holding firm since September owing to tight supplies.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Seng Li Peng Editing by David Goodman )

