Taiwan Formosa buys naphtha; premiums at 6-1/2-year high

Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp bought naphtha at premiums of about $22 to $24 a tonne to its own price formula on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, two industry sources said on Thursday, the highest it has paid since February 2013.

Asia’s top naphtha importer bought a total of 150,000 tonnes of open-specification naphtha for Dec. 1-20 arrival at Mailiao at a time where supplies have remained tight despite high volumes of Western naphtha are expected to arrive in the East next month.

Traders said heavy maintenance this month coupled with overall strong demand have kept supplies thin despite Saudi Arabia stating that they have already restored its oil production following an attack on Sept. 14.

The strong demand for naphtha is a result of crackers having mostly completed their scheduled maintenance, they added.

Crackers are units that feed mostly on naphtha to produce petrochemical products.

Asia’s naphtha spot premiums have been on the upward spiral since September, with the prices scaling to fresh multi-year highs almost every week.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)