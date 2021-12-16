Taiwan: Record number of TEUs to be processed this year

The number of containers processed at international commercial ports nationwide is expected to reach a record 15.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) this year, Taiwan International Port Corp (TIPC) said yesterday.

Pretax net profit is also expected to rise 10 percent to NT$7 billion (US$251.7 million), the company said.

The income mainly comes from the leasing of docks, warehouses and other facilities to shipping carriers and offshore wind energy firms.

Congestion at Chinese seaports has caused global ocean liners to ship goods to the Port of Kaohsiung, which also led to congestion at that port, TIPC chairman Lee Hsien-yi said, adding that some carriers have diverted goods to the Port of Taipei.

As of October, the Port of Taipei had handled 1.67 million TEUs, up 27.45 percent year-on-year, while the number of containers handled at the Port of Kaohsiung rose 2.95 percent to 8.23 million, Lee said.

Despite the congestion, the Port of Kaohsiung’s container volume this year is expected to reach 9.88 million TEUs, he said.

“As global marine transport services are expected to continue to prosper next year, the Port of Kaohsiung’s container volume could reach 10 million TEUs,” Lee said.

TIPC’s investment in Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp helped generate an additional NT$2.8 billion in revenue this year, Lee said.

TIPC is one of Yang Ming’s three largest shareholders, owning a 5.5 percent stake.

The two other largest shareholders — the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the National Development Council — hold 13.39 percent and 13.17 percent stakes respectively.

Lee said that No. 7 Terminal at the Port of Kaohsiung is to be completed by the middle of next year and is to be leased to Evergreen Marine Corp.

Currently, Evergreen is leasing terminals No. 4 and No. 5, he said.

“The firm is to begin a trial operation at No. 7 Terminal next year. When it operates the terminal, its container-processing capacity will increase from 4 million TEUs per year to 6.5 million,” Lee said.

TIPC also plans to spend NT$700 million upgrading the docks at the Port of Magong in Penghu County, so that large cruise ships can dock at the port, he said.

