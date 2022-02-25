Taiwan rejects offers for 65,000 T corn tender after price surge – traders

Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which closed on Friday, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high after the surge in grain markets on Thursday following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, traders said.

“It looks like the first Asian importers are reacting to the price rises and delaying purchases in the hope that the fighting in Ukraine will end soon and prices will fall again,” one European trader said.

Chicago most active corn Cv1 was up 0.4% at $6.92-1/2 a bushel at 0819 GMT after peaking on Thursday at an eight-month high of $7.16-1/4. GRA/TEND Ports in major corn exporter Ukraine were closed on Thursday, raising fears of tighter global supplies.

The lowest price offered in the tender was for U.S.-origin corn at a premium of 341.00 U.S. cents over the Chicago September 2022 corn contract CU2, believed to have been submitted by trading house Amaggi.

In its last tender on Feb. 10, MFIG bought 65,000 tonnes of corn from Argentina at a premium of 253.42 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July 2022 corn contract CN2.

U.S. corn dominated Friday’s tender, with eight companies including Amaggi each offering 65,000 tonnes.

Three offers of each 65,000 tonnes for Argentine corn were reported, the lowest estimated at 349.13 U.S. cents over Chicago September, believed to have been submitted by trading house Pan Ocean.

No offers for Brazilian or South African corn were reported in the tender.

MFIG had sought shipment between May 1 and May 20 if the corn was sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought between May 16 and June 4.

