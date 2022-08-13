Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Taiwan revises down 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.76%

Taiwan revises down 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.76%

in World Economy News 13/08/2022

Taiwan’s economy is expected to expand 3.76% in 2022, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Friday, downgrading its outlook from a previous estimate of 3.91% growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by a revised 3.05% in the second quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, slightly down from a preliminary reading of 3.08%, the agency said.

For 2023, it said it saw GDP growing 3.05%.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roger Tung and Jeanny Kao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software