Taiwan takes 3 spots among top 20 global container shipping companies

Companies in Taiwan account for three of the top 20 largest container cargo shipping enterprises in the world, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) cited Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) as saying Tuesday.

According to the MOTC, Wang made the disclosure about Taiwan’s position in the global container cargo shipping industry at a side event of the 2023 APEC Transportation Ministerial Meeting held in Detroit, United States.

On Sunday, Wang said in the side event — the APEC Green Maritime Collaboration Launch — that the three largest Taiwanese container cargo shippers; Evergreen Marine Corp., Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. and Wan Hai Lines Ltd. accounted for more than 10 percent of total global container cargo shipping capacity.

According to Alphaliner, which tracks the top 100 container cargo shippers in the world, Evergreen Marine ranked sixth with Yang Ming Marine and Wan Hai Lines taking the ninth and 11th spots respectively, as of Tuesday.

In his speech, Wang said as Taiwan plays a critical role in the global container cargo shipping industry, its shipping firms have been keen to push for green maritime initiatives.

Among the initiatives, Wang said Taiwanese container cargo shippers plan to buy 33 dual fuel environment-friendly vessels and 46 low carbon vessels, while the local shipping industry employs Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) systems and smart monitoring systems to operate their vessels and further cut carbon emissions.

Taking Evergreen Marine and Yang Ming Marine as an example, Wang said the two shippers have cut their carbon emissions by 40 percent already, well ahead of their previous goals to cut 40 percent of emissions by 2030.

In addition, Yang Ming Marine and Wan Hai Lines have joined the Silk Alliance, a regional green corridor cluster in Asia, named after the maritime section of the historic Silk Road, linking Southeast Asia to China, the Indian subcontinent and the Arabian Peninsula, by kicking off efforts to work with their counterparts to build a marine green corridor, a move which has demonstrated the determination of these Taiwanese shippers to promote regional cooperation, Wang said.

These green marine initiatives need support from cross border regulations and government policies, while the global shipping industry also needs incentives to lower operational costs and meet demand for green maritime from their clients, Wang said.

Wang added he looks forward to greater international and regional cooperation in green maritime development to use more green fuel and achieve the goal of net zero emissions.

During the side event, Wang exchanged views with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the green corridor and electric vehicle development, while he also talked with counterparts from Chile, Indonesia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Thailand, the MOTC said.

According to the MOTC, Wang will attend the APEC Transportation Ministerial Meeting Tuesday and Wednesday before holding a Taiwan-U.S. transportation minister meeting Thursday.

Source: CNA