Taiwan tenders for 48,100 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin

The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association has issued an international tender to purchase 48,100 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 9.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between March 29 and April 12.

Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat. The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. wheat export prices in Asian markets.

