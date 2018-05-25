Taiwan’s CPC buys 7 mln bbls U.S. WTI midland crude for July-Aug delivery – source

Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp has bought about 7 million barrels of U.S. WTI Midland crude for delivery in July-August, the largest volume it has purchased so far in its monthly tender, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The company bought more U.S. crude than usual because U.S. oil supplies were cheaper than those from West Africa and Azerbaijan, he said.

The wide WTI-Brent price spread has also encouraged more U.S. crude to head to Asia, he added.

Separately, CPC skipped spot sour crude purchases for a second month because it has enough term supplies to meet its demand, the source said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)