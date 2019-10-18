Taiwan’s CPC buys December-loading Upper Zakum crude at lower premium-sources

Taiwanese refiner CPC has bought one cargo of Upper Zakum crude for loading in December via a tender, two trade sources said on Friday.

* CPC bought the 500,000-barrel cargo at a premium of around 30-40 cents a barrel to its official selling price (OSP), they said

* The seller of the cargo is not immediately known

* Prior to this, CPC bought two cargoes of November-loading Upper Zakum crude at a premium of around 50 cents a barrel to its OSP

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shu Zhang; Editing by Maek Potter)