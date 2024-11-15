Taiwan’s CPC Corp offers gasoil term supplies for Jan-Sep next year, sources say

Taiwan’s state-owned energy major CPC Corp has offered 10ppm sulphur gasoil term supplies loading between January and September next year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The refiner seeks to sell one 300,000-450,000 barrel cargo on a monthly basis, the sources said.

The tender closes on Nov. 20, with bids valid until Nov. 29.

CPC Corp did not ink any term sales for cargoes loading this year, Reuters records showed.

The energy major is also looking to sell one 10ppm sulphur gasoil 300,000-barrel cargo loading with a loading time of Dec. 1-20 via a separate sales tender, the sources said.

This tender closes on Nov. 18, with bids valid until Nov. 19.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Susan Fenton)