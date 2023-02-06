Taiwan’s CPC Corp offers March gasoil

Taiwan’s state-owned refiner CPC Corp has issued a tender to sell March-loading gasoil, according to the company’s website on Monday.

The refiner is offering up to two cargoes of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil via the tender, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, up from one cargo for February loading.

The increase was due to a higher refinery run rate following the earlier maintenance, one of the sources said.

Bids have to be submitted by 11:00 local time (0300 GMT) on Feb. 7 and are valid until 19:00 local time on Feb. 9.

Loading for these cargoes is for between March 5 and March 22.

The company is one of the first sellers to start March-loading discussions amid a slight decline in production after some refiners switched to jet fuel because of better margins.

