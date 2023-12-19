Taiwan’s CPC Corp seeks two Feb arrival naphtha cargoes – sources

Taiwan’s CPC Corp is seeking at least two naphtha cargoes for February arrival via a spot market tender, two sources said on Tuesday.

The state-owned refiner is looking to buy at least 35,000 metric tons of full-range naphtha and 35,000 tons of heavy naphtha for delivery at any time during February.

The tender closes on Dec. 19 and is valid until Dec. 20.

The requirement could be due to higher-than-expected demand from downstream petrochemical units, in addition to a restart of one cracker in early February after maintenance, two sources said.

The refiner also issued at end-November a spot tender to buy 35,000 tons of heavy naphtha for January delivery.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)