Taiwan’s CPC to suspend high sulfur bunker fuel supply on robust MF 0.5% demand

Taiwan’s stated-owned CPC Corporation will suspend 380 CST high sulfur fuel bunker fuel supply at Keelung and Taichung ports from January 1, 2020, the company said in an email circular Thursday.

For Suao and Hualien ports, CPC will also stop supplying high sulfur marine fuel starting from January 1, 2020.

The suspension of supply for high sulfur marine fuel is to allow the company to meet the rising demand for low sulfur marine fuel as International Maritime Organization’s low sulfur marine fuel mandate looms, the company said in the email.

“Demand for high sulfur bunker fuel has weakened a lot at all the ports in Taiwan, only Kaohsiung port saw some amount of inquiries on high sulfur bunker fuel now. At the same time, low sulfur marine fuel demand is really getting stronger. The low sulfur bunker fuel trading volume can even reach to around 2,500-3,500 mt on a daily basis at Kaohsiung port when demand is good,” a company official told S&P Global Platts.

Meanwhile, the resumption of 380 CST bunker fuel supply in the future will be notified separately according to the actual conditions of each port, according to the email.

Starting from January 1, 2020, Kaohsiung port will be the only port that continues to supply 380 CST marine fuel, according to the email.

Currently, CPC has one barge to supply HSFO and three barges to supply low sulfur fuel oil at Kaohsiung, the company official told Platts.

Source: Platts