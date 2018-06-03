Taiwan’s Formosa buys July Basra Light crude at lower premium than last month

Taiwanese refiner Formosa Petrochemical has bought 2 million barrels of Basra Light crude via a tender at a lower premium than the previous month, two trade sources said.

The cargo for delivery from July 20 to Aug. 20 was purchased at a premium equivalent to about 30 cents a barrel above the grade’s official selling price (OSP) on a free-on-board basis, one of the sources said.

The second source estimates the netback value at a premium of 10 cents to 20 cents to the OSP after factoring in Formosa’s terms and conditions.

In its previous tender, Formosa bought June-loading Basra Light at a premium of about 50 cents a barrel to the OSP.

