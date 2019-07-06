Taiwan’s Formosa starts selling LSFO for the first time on higher margins

Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp. started selling low sulfur fuel oil cargoes for the first time as the margins of the grade jumped on strong stockpiling demand, a company source said Thursday.

The company sold 35,000 mt of 180 CST LSFO with maximum 0.4% sulfur for loading in early July from Mailiao, the source said.

The company also offered 35,000 mt of 180 CST LSFO with maximum 0.5% sulfur for loading over end July from Mailiao in a tender, closing on Friday, according to the source.

Formosa typically sells high sulfur fuel oil with maximum 3.5%.

The sale was based on “refining margins [of LSFO],” the source added.

“The fuel oil crack spread has risen. Refiners can sell more fuel oil,” said an industry source.

The premium of Marine Fuel 0.5% to the Mean of Platts Singapore 380 CST high sulfur fuel oil kept strong until June. The premium hit $135.00/mt on June 4, the highest since S&P Global Platts launched the assessments January 2 this year, S&P Global Platts data showed.

The strong premium came with higher demand for stockpiling of low sulfur fuel oil and blending stocks ahead of a new sulfur cap implemented by the International Maritime Organization from January 2020. Traders and bunker suppliers started stockpiling LSFO and blending stocks ahead of 2020.

At the same time, high sulfur fuel oil crack spread has been rising due to supply tightness. The front-end 180 CST/Dubai crude crack spread averaged minus 61 cents/b in June, up from minus $2.55/mt in May, Platts data showed. The crack spread averaged minus $2.67/mt in 2018, according to Platts data.



Source: Platts