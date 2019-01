Taiwan saw its LNG imports fall by 24% year on year in November 2018, putting imports for the first 11 months of the year at 15.7 mt. This is 2% higher than the volume imported during the same period a year earlier and suggests the country’s total imports for 2018 as a whole are likely to be similar to those in 2017, at 16.8 million tonnes.

Source: Interfax Energy