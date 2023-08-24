Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 metric tons of corn from Brazil

Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Brazil in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Pan Ocean.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 158.97 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March 2024 corn contract CH24, they said.

Brazilian corn dominated the tender, with six other trading houses also offering the full 65,000 tons in a premium range of between 205.16 to 165.54 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March contract.

No offers of corn from the United States or South Africa were reported.

One offer of 65,000 tons of Argentine corn was reported at 175.00 cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March contract. Because of concerns about poor quality, Argentine corn would only be accepted if it is the lowest price offered and at least 4 cents per bushel below the next cheapest offer from other origins, traders said.

Shipment was sought in 2023 between Oct. 22 and Nov. 10 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought in 2023 between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25.

Traders said Asian purchasing interest was sparked after Chicago corn futures Cv1 fell sharply this week after crop inspection tours in the U.S. gave positive reports of U.S. corn conditions.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)