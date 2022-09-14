Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Brazil -traders

Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Brazil in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Cargill.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 177.69 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March 2023 corn contract CH3, they said.

Shipment was sought between Nov. 1 and Nov. 20 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought between Nov. 16 and Dec. 5.

Traders said only Brazilian corn was offered in the tender.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)