Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn – traders

Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Sept. 7, they said.

Price offers are being sought for one consignment of yellow corn at a premium over the Chicago March 2023 corn contract CH3.

Shipment is sought between Nov. 1 and Nov. 20 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between Nov. 16 and Dec. 5.

Some Asian importers have bought corn this week amid concern recent firm prices could rise further. Chicago corn is poised for its biggest monthly climb in six months as declining U.S. and European crop prospects supported prices. GRA/

South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) bought an estimated 137,000 tonnes of feed corn in an international tender on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)