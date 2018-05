Take Caution against Cross-border Fraudulent Letters from Criminals Spoofing NYK and the NYK Group

We have received information that cross-border fraudulent letters are being sent by criminals spoofing NYK and the NYK Group to solicit investments or property.

Please note that NYK and the NYK Group do not engage in such solicitation. If you receive any such letters, please exercise caution. (As of September 14, 2017 )



Source: NYK Line