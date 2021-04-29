Take Charge of your future today with ShorePower from Cavotec

Recent News

  

29/04/2021

he shipping industry is responsible for more than 2.5% of the world’s emissions. If it were a country, it would be the sixth largest polluter

in the world. But we can change this. ShorePower can reduce emissions by more than 90% when ships are moored at berth.

At Cavotec, we have over 40 years’ experience in shore-to-ship electrical connections and we’re proud to announce that we are the total solutions provider of ShorePower!


Source: Cavotec Group

