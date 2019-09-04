Take The Mission To Seafarers’ ‘WATER Challenge’

To celebrate World Maritime Day on 26 September 2019, The Mission to Seafarers has launched a worldwide ‘Water Challenge’.

The campaign aims to raise money in aid of seafarers around the globe by asking individuals, groups of friends, and corporate teams to organise and participate in their own sponsored water-themed challenge. This can be as simple as a sponsored walk around a nearby lake or a water pistol fight, or as ambitious as a long distance swim or sponsored sailing adventure.

All participants are invited to create their own Just Giving page, with all donations going towards the Mission’s global efforts to protect and promote the welfare of the seafarers worldwide.

Canon Andrew Wright, Secretary General, The Mission to Seafarers, commented:

“This World Maritime Day, we’ve decided to get creative with our fundraising efforts and issue a challenge to our industry friends and colleagues that is both fun and interactive. Participants are free to do whatever they like, so long as it incorporates one fundamental aspect: water! We’ve chosen this theme as we feel it’s important to stay connected to the 1.5 million seafarers working out at sea worldwide, all of whom work tirelessly to keep our global economy afloat.

“We cannot forget that, while facilitating global trade, these men and women face some of the toughest working conditions across any industry, ranging from loneliness and long-working hours, to kidnapping and abandonment. It is our duty to protect them and promote their rights, but we cannot do this without your help. Join us this World Maritime Day in spreading the word about our exciting Water Challenge and helping the Mission to raise vital funds for our worldwide seafarer support services, on which so many seafarers have come to rely.”

If you require support in setting up a Just Giving page, or would like some more suggestions on how you or your team can participate, please contact [insert contact details].

Source: Mission to Seafarers