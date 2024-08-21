Taking a stand against modern day slavery in fishing

The Seafarers’ Charity is an independent charity, grant maker and fundraiser focused on championing the safety and wellbeing of all who work at sea, whatever vessel, and wherever they are in the world.

We are neither shocked nor surprised about the content revealed in the BBC2 documentary ‘Disclosure – Slavery at Sea’ by Chris Clements. But thankfully there have been positive changes in the 10+ years this case has taken to come to justice, which include the UK’s implementation of ILO (International Labour Organization) 188 (ratified by the UK government in January 2019).

However, jurisdiction on slavery changes between work environments on land and at sea, meaning the system is more difficult to navigate. Victims of slavery in UK waters are not treated equitably with victims of slavery on land in the UK.

Where individuals or companies are motivated only by profit they often also know how to ‘work the system’ to avoid capture or penalties. TN Trawler victims have been failed twice, not only by TN Trawlers’ actions but also as we in the industry all failed them as they slipped between the net of UK justice for those suffering from slavery on our boats in our waters and harbours.

Recognising these issues, The Seafarers’ Charity has been actively working with 10+ government agencies, welfare partners and the trade union International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF). This work has already made substantial contributions to improving fishers’ welfare and safety at sea relating to slavery, trafficking, and working conditions.

Examples include supporting joined-up government work under Border Force lead to protect the vulnerable and prevent exploitation at sea, closing legal loopholes and supporting a proactive approach to recognition of the signs of human slavery and poor welfare conditions by those that visit ships from government and non-government agencies.

In addition, The Seafarers’ Charity has been actively working with Seafish and seafood retailers. One example is our support for the production of predeparture films for migrant fishing crew, funded by Waitrose. These films are actively used by Stella Maris in the Philippines, and other fishing labour supply countries where Stella Maris operates, so that fishers understand their rights before arrival. And, vitally, what help is available if they are mistreated.

But we believe that more work is still needed on Visa issues (for example the English language exam may not be passed by many of us English speakers) and the Visa systems’ potential to create a 3-tier system in fishing.

Deborah Layde, Chief Executive of The Seafarers’ Charity said:

‘What is truly shocking is how long this case, covered in the BBC2 documentary ‘Disclosure – Slavery at Sea’ has taken to come to justice. Victims have suffered twice, over extended periods of time. Due to this prolonged period, where TN Trawlers continued to operate, many fishers in the UK will undoubtedly have lost faith in our anti-slavery procedures and support mechanisms. Indeed, individual fishers have suffered with some spending as long as 10 years in the National Referral Mechanism; yet to date there have been no successful prosecutions for modern day slavery offences in fishing and very few reparations to the victims and their families.

More needs to be done by all of us across industry, government, and welfare providers to improve our practice and to continue to tackle labour abuse and modern-day slavery. It is widely agreed, not just in fishing and shipping, that many believe the National Referral Mechanism is not fit for purpose – as this documentary demonstrates. The fishers featured have been treated in the most appalling manner and yet some continued to linger in limbo and poverty for a decade without justice or recompense. They are victims twice over.

Meanwhile, maritime welfare charities such as The Fishermen’s Mission and Stella Maris are the people working hard to support these people in the most awful situations and we will continue to fund their vital work supporting fishers in the UK and internationally.’

Source: The Seafarers’ Charity