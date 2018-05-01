Talented Young Designer Joins The Team At Navalmartin

Leading ship design and marine consultancy firm Navalmartin is delighted to introduce the newest member of its team, industrial designer Agostina Alonso.

Ms Alonso will be based at Navalmartin’s design studio in Poland where she will be working alongside the team on a number of exciting projects in its growing design portfolio.

The designer studied at Buenos Aires University (UBA), and later practiced at AF Design and Imantados Estudio, where she was involved in graphic design and product development.

Ms Alonso said “I am very excited to be part of such a dynamic international team. I am a keen sailor, and Navalmartin offeres me a unique opportunity to combine my two greatest passions, design and sailing.

“Not only will I be contributing to Navalmartin’s growing design portfolio, but I will also be getting the opportunity to support the team as a key member of the crew on board ST CHRISTOPHER, taking part in the company’s annual classic sailing programme. Our first event, which I am extremely excited about, is the St Tropez Ladies Regatta taking place in the old port of St Tropez at the beginning of May.”

In addition to her design attributes, Ms Alonso is also an accomplished sailor. She started sailing at 10 years old and never stopped.

Daria Cabai, Director and Designer at Navalmartin, said: “We are proud to have Agostina joining Navalmartin, she has a huge amount of enthusiasm and she is extremely self-driven, this is important when you are part of a small dynamic team.

“Agostina has honed a broad range of design skills which spans across several disciplines. She modestly showed me some of her professional hand sketches and ceramic designs which I was extremely impressed with.”

Source: Navalmartin