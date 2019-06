Talks with Saudi Aramco on Arctic LNG 2 not over yet – Russia’s Novak

Talks about Saudi Aramco joining Russian gas producer Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project are still taking place, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Speaking at an energy forum in the Russian city of St Petersburg, Novak also said there was a lot of uncertainty on global energy markets.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Edmund Blair)