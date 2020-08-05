Tallink Grupp publishes July 2020 passenger and cargo statistics

Tallink Grupp has today published to the stock exchange its July 2020 passenger and cargo transportation statistics. According to the latest figures, the company transported a total of 617 206 passengers during the month, which is 50.2% less than in the same month in 2019, but more than double the amount of passengers transported in the previous month, with more than 280 000 passengers transported in June 2020.

The number of cargo units transported on all the company’s vessels in July 2020 decreased by 2.9% compared to the same period in 2019 and amounted to 29 108 cargo units carried in the month. The greatest reductions in the number of cargo units transported have been on the Latvia-Sweden and Estonia-Sweden routes where traffic is currently still significantly reduced compared to previous years. On the Estonia-Finland and Finland-Sweden routes cargo transportation, however, actually increased in July compared to July 2019, 2.4% and 7.1% respectively.

The total number of passenger vehicles transported in July this year also decreased compared to July 2019 and amounted to 118 167 vehicles (155 297 in July 2019).

Normal route operations, comparable at least to some extent to previous years, continued only on Tallinn-Helsinki, Muuga-Vuosaari, Paldiski-Kapellskär and Turku-Stockholm routes. Tallinn-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes were and currently still are suspended completely and the Riga-Stockholm route only operated four limited capacity special trips during the month.

At the same time, the company operated a number of new temporary routes and several additional special cruises during the month, which helped recover passenger numbers at least to some extent. New temporary routes such as Helsinki-Riga, Turku-Tallinn, Stockholm-Visby, a number of special cruises from Tallinn via Helsinki to Aland and one special cruise from Helsinki to Saaremaa, all proved popular with the customers and have enabled travellers around the Baltic sea to travel safely close to home this summer.

Commenting on the statistics, Tallink Grupp’s CEO Paavo Nõgene said:

“This time last year we reported a record monthly passenger number for the month of July, this year I am pleased that we can report a two-fold increase in the number of passengers compared to the previous month and at least similar passenger numbers to the two first months of the year, before we were hit by the pandemic and our operations were almost completely stopped.

“The numbers we are reporting today have taken considerable effort from every single one of Tallink Grupp’s employees to achieve and we have needed to demonstrate almost extreme levels of creativity, speed and flexibility to get to this position in these challenging times. We have left no stone unturned and no opportunity unexplored to ensure we offer our customers what they want right now, keep our operations going to the maximum possible levels while ensuring utmost safety, and keep jobs and livelihoods safe.

“We continue to apply the same approach to our plans for the autumn and winter season ahead and are preparing our route networks and schedules for all different scenarios that we may still be faced with in the coming months. Our goal for the months and quarters ahead is to remain focused, adapt quickly to market and demand changes and continue to offer the safest, most reliable and best quality maritime transport – both for people and goods – between our countries.”

