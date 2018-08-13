Tanger Med Tops Africa’s Container Ports

Tanger Med was ranked as the first container port in Africa and the 45th in the world in a survey by World Top Container Ports.

With a capacity of 3 million containers, the Moroccan port has handled 3,312,409 containers in 2017 that is 11% over its capacity, the Port authority said in a statement.

This performance enabled the port to improve its ranking to the 45th position amid 500 ports in the world.

Egypt’s Port Said came second in Africa and the 52nd in the globe receiving 2,989,897 containers in 2017, followed by Durban in South Africa (65th in the world) with 2,699,978.

Only the ports of Lagos (1,500,000 containers) and Mombasa in Kenya (1,189,000 containers) could made it to the 500 port list.

The Tanger-Med Port authority aims to bring its container handling capacity to 9 million containers in 2019. This would enable the port to be in the world’s top 20.

Source: North AfricaPost