Tanker Acquisitions Gain Traction Despite Lackluster Market
According to Intermodal’s SnP Broker, Mr. Nassos Soulakis, “more specifically, analyzing the S&P activity of both sectors since the beginning of this year we would observe that in January, 63 Dry Bulk deals were recorded. Among these close to 40% (25 units) correspond to Supramax vessels while around 20% (13 units) to Panamax/Kamsarmaxes. Handysize and Capesize vessels hold an equal proportion of around 15% (9 units) each whilst 5 Ultramax and 2 Handymax vessels changed hands. With regard to the age distribution, 11% were around 5Y old, 60% 10Y old and 29% around 15Y and older. With reference to Tanker vessels, 29 units were sold; 12 VLCC, 7 MR, 4 Aframax, 3 Handysize and 3 Suezmax vessels. Close to 35% were aged around 5 yrs old and younger, 7% around 10Y old and close to 58% 15Y old and older”.
Soulakis added that “during February 2021, 64 deals in the Dry Bulk sector were reported. More than one-third of them (24 vessels) corresponded to Supramax vessels, Panamax/Kamsarmax vessels hold nearly 25% (15 units) of the entire activity while Handysize units contributed around 20% (13 units). In addition, 4 Capesize, 3 Post-Panamax, 3 Ultramax and 2 Handymax vessels were sold. Around 75% of the vessels committed were aged around 10Y old. As far as the Wet Sector, 25 vessels changed hands; 8 Suezmax, 7 Aframax, 4 VLCC, 4 MR and 1 Handy Tanker. The 80% of them were aged around 15Y old and older”.
The broker added that “in March 2021, 86 Dry Bulk vessels were committed. Panamax/Kamsarmax vessels hold a 30% (26 units) of the entire SnP realm followed by Supramax vessels which hold a proportion of 25% (22 units). Handysize totalled 18 (21%) while Capesize vessels contributed 15% (13 units) of the total SnP activity. Finally, 4 Ultramax and 3 Post-Panamax vessels changed hands. Regarding the age of the above mentioned vessels, 18% were around 5 yrs old and younger, 57% around 10 yrs old whilst the rest 25% around 15 yrs and older. Tanker sales amounted at 37; 15 Aframax, 13 MR, 5 VLCC and 4 Handy Tanker vessels. The 13,5% of the Tanker vessels were aged around 5 yrs old and younger while 40,5% around 10 yrs old and 46% around 15 yrs old and older”.
“In April 2021, 62 Dry Bulk deals were concluded. Panamax/Kamsarmaxes and Handysize sustained a 30% and around 20% of the entire realm while Supramaxes fell to a proportion of around 18%. Capesize amounted at 11 units (18%) while 8 Ultramax and 1 Post-Panamax changed hands. As far as the age distribution, slightly more than 30% were 5Y old and younger, more that 50% around 10Y old and 15% around 15Y and older. In the Wet market, 58 deals were recorded; 23 Aframax, 14 VLCC, 11 MR, 4 LR1 and 4 Suezmax units. Around 21% of them were aged 5Y old and younger, slightly more that 12% around 10Y old and close to 67% 15Y old and older”, Soulakis concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide