Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Tanker collision closes part of Venezuelan state-run PDVSA’s Jose port – sources

Tanker collision closes part of Venezuelan state-run PDVSA’s Jose port – sources

in Port News 28/08/2018

A portion of Venezuela’s main oil port of Jose was out of operation due to a weekend tanker collision, curtailing state-run PDVSA’s ability to export upgraded crude and receive imported diluents, three sources with knowledge of the incident said on Tuesday.

The south dock, one of three docks at the port, was closed as a result of what was described as a minor collision, the sources said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software