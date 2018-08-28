Tanker collision closes part of Venezuelan state-run PDVSA’s Jose port – sources

A portion of Venezuela’s main oil port of Jose was out of operation due to a weekend tanker collision, curtailing state-run PDVSA’s ability to export upgraded crude and receive imported diluents, three sources with knowledge of the incident said on Tuesday.

The south dock, one of three docks at the port, was closed as a result of what was described as a minor collision, the sources said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marianna Parraga)