Tanker Freight Rates Soar as Buyers Try to Replace Saudi Oil

Tanker freight rates soared to their highest levels of the year this week as Asian importers scrambled to secure crude supplies from the U.S. after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities took a big chunk out of global output.

“It’s been crazy over the last week and demand for very large crude carriers continues to be strong this week from traditional Far East importers like Korea, China and Japan,” said George Lazaridis, head of research and valuations at Athens, Greece-based vessel brokerage Allied Shipbroking Inc. “Oil majors like Exxon Mobil and Vitol have been very active seeking VLCC [very large crude carrier] bookings.”

London and Singapore brokers said daily spot rates for supertankers were quoted at above $43,000 this week from less than $30,000 before the Sept. 14 attacks in Saudi Arabia. Average time charters, which are for longer periods, were quoted at $38,600 a day compared with an earlier rate of $28,300, according to the Baltic Exchange. The rates were the highest since the bourse introduced its pricing index in March for so-called dirty tankers, which carry crude and heavy fuels oils.

“There are not enough VLCCs out there to keep up with demand,” a Singapore broker said. “We know things will calm down in the beginning of October when Saudi supplies will kick in again, but if you own tankers, you are making a killing right now.”

China International United Petroleum & Chemicals Co. was among the most active charterers last week, booking at least six crude cargoes from the U.S. Gulf region, the brokers said.

“Chinese importers have been advised by Beijing to avoid U.S. cargoes because of the ongoing trade tensions, but when there is so much demand, such things are sidelined,” a London broker said.

Drone and missile strikes at facilities in Saudi Arabia’s oil-rich eastern province knocked out roughly half of the country’s crude production, amounting to nearly 6% of global output. Tanker operators expect disruptions to run into October.

One broker said crude loadings at Ras Tanura, the major oil export port for the Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s plant in Abqaiq that was struck by missiles, “are still problematic,” with certain types of crude cargoes not readily available.

“The Saudis used their reserves to calm the market early on, but with so many barrels out of line and strong demand for refined products like gasoline and diesel from their internal market, there is not enough supply,” a Singapore broker said.

Ship owners said finding alternatives to pick up different types of crude normally exported by Saudi Arabia, is complicated because refineries are tailored to produce specific types of products.

Apart from American exporters, oil producers in Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait can also supply the market.

The brokers said the U.S. and other energy producers can provide up to 1 million barrels a day of crude out of the roughly 5 million barrels that are currently offline in Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Lazaridis said capacity is especially tight right now, helping drive up rates, because about 25 of the largest crude tankers are sidelined to be outfitted with special exhaust systems that trap sulfur emissions or to be retrofitted to handle cleaner marine fuel blends in line with stricter emissions regulations slated to go into effect at the beginning of next year.

“That has made the tanker shortage more acute,” he said.

There are around 730 VLCCs in the global fleet, with the majority operated by Greek, Norwegian, Middle Eastern and Asian charterers.

