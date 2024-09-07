Tanker linked to sanctioned firm berths at Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 plant, data shows

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker managed by an Indian company that came under U.S. sanctions last month for aiding Russia’s war against Ukraine has berthed at the Arctic LNG 2 plant in Russia on Friday, shiptracking data showed.

LSEG data showed the Everest Energy parked by the plant and its arrival indicates that the plant is still exporting LNG.

The tanker is managed by Mumbai-based Ocean Speedstar Solutions OPC, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Arctic LNG 2 project, 60% owned by Novatek NVTK.MM, is also subject to Western sanctions over Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. The project had been set to become Russia’s largest LNG plant with eventual output of 19.8 million metric tons per year of LNG from three trains.

Everest Energy has previously picked up cargo from the Arctic LNG 2 plant, according to data firm Kpler, which said it was loaded on Aug. 25 and discharged at a floating storage unit in Murmansk, north Russia on Aug. 29.

Kpler data also shows that two other tankers managed by Ocean Speedstar Solutions have recently been at the plant.

The Asya Energy tanker picked up a cargo from Arctic LNG 2 on Aug. 10 and discharged at Murmansk on Sept. 4. Another tanker called Pioneer loaded a cargo from the project on Aug. 1.

After picking up the cargo, Pioneer was spotted carrying out a ship-to-ship transfer to a tanker called New Energy north of the Suez Canal.

New Energy is owned by Gotik Energy Shipping Co and managed by Plio Energy Cargo Shipping, both also based in Mumbai. The U.S. imposed sanctions on both entities on Thursday. Reuters has not been able to contact the firms for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)