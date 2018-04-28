Tanker Market Could Recover in the Short-Term

The tanker market could be in for a positive surprise in the near future according to shipbroker reports. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “the drive for further oil production continues as prices for crude oil reach US$ 75 a barrel, which is the highest point we have seen for almost four years. This recent rally has pushed for an increase of over 50 per cent over the past year and it looks as though the production caps placed by OPEC and Russia over the past 16 months are starting to pay off serious dividends. These recent price hikes however could well be closing in on a temporary ceiling, given that this sharp price rise has started to take up considerable notice amongst global investors who are now looking to back new production projects”.

Allied’s, Head of Research & Valuations, Mr. George Lazaridis noted that “one place this has been more noticeable than most is in the US, with expectations now being for a considerable jump in shale production to take place as the potential rewards start to look ever more favorable. A number of prominent hedge funds have joined in the fray, pouring in cash at a rate not seen for at least two years. At the same time these recent price increases have helped generate a fair amount of cash flow for oil producers something that will surely go towards further market re-investment as well”.

According to Allied, “despite this and given the inelastic demand consumers hold for this vital energy commodity, we may well see a fair amount of inflation start to slowly creep up in most major developed and emerging markets. As such this could to some degree lead to a slow down in global growth, something that would surely hurt most if not all shipping markets. As things stand now however, it does look as though some slight glimpse of hope may well be on the rise for the tanker sector, which has faced “choppy” conditions for almost two years now”.

Lazaridis said that “this shake up in prices may well lead to a bigger level of speculative trade as we start seeing an increased volume of contango take place once more. At the same time, it should theoretically push for increased production, which could mean bigger volumes being transported and possibly over larger distances. The caveat nevertheless is that we may also have a deterioration in demand over the medium to long term. Increased oil prices are likely to further intensify the shift towards alternative fuels and better energy saving devices, while at the same time it may well lead to consumption of the reserves that had been accumulated in recent years”.

He added that “on the plus side, the tanker fleet growth continues to hold at historically low figures, while the intense volume of scrapping that has taken place over the past couple of months has helped clear out the market of most overage units that were still present. We have seen minimal activity in terms of new orders, though we haven’t been exactly going through a complete dry spell, with some owners having taken up this opportunity of the low prices quoted by most shipbuilders to take up slots. In any case and given the overall state of the orderbook, it looks as though the number of trading vessels may well stay flat or even drop during the next eight months, something that would surely go towards helping the overall market balance. At the same time, the further production ramp up that could take place in the US could help further drive oil exports out of the US and given that most of these exports tend to end up in the Far East, it would likely help further boost ton-mile demand. For the moment we have yet to see any positive outcome from all of this in terms of freight rates, with the majority of routes for crude oil tankers still hovering at relatively bleak levels”, Lazaridis concluded.

