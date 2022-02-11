Tanker Market Fails To Take Off During January
Spot fixtures
The latest estimates show global spot fixtures increased in January, starting the year with an average of 13.82 mb/d. This represents an increase of 0.2 mb/d, or around 1.5%. Compared with the previous year, spot fixtures were 1.2 mb/d lower, representing a decline of almost 8%. OPEC spot fixtures were broadly unchanged m-o-m in January, averaging 9.4 mb/d. Compared with the same month in 2021, they were about 0.6 mb/d, or 6%, lower. Spot fixtures from the Middle East-to-West showed a strong recovery, increasing by 0.3 mb/d m-o-m in January, to average 0.9 mb/d. Y-o-y, rates were broadly flat, up just 1%. Middle East-to-East fixtures increased m-o-m by 0.7 mb/d, or around 11%, to average 6.3 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, eastward flows were 0.4 mb/d, or 6%, higher. Outside the Middle East, fixtures fell sharply to average 2.2 mb/d in January. This represents an almost 1 mb/d, or 31%, decline m-o-m and a roughly similar decline y-o-y.
Sailings and arrivals
OPEC sailings declined m-o-m in January to average 22.5 mb/d, representing a drop of 0.8 mb/d or 3%. OPEC sailings were 1.2 mb/d, or around 6%, higher compared with the same month of the previous year. Middle East sailings increased m-o-m in January, up by about 0.3 mb/d, or about 1%, to average 17.6 mb/d. Y-o-y, sailings from the region rose 1.7 mb/d, or around 11%, compared with January 2021. Crude arrivals were generally lower in January, with the exception of arrivals in the Far East. Arrivals in North America declined by just over 1%, or 0.1 mb/d, to average 8.8 mb/d. However, y-o-y, North American arrivals were 0.5 mb/d, or over 5%, higher. Arrivals in Europe declined by 0.7 mb/d, or 5%, m-o-m in January to average 12.1 mb/d. This was 0.6 mb/d, or 6%, higher than in the same month last year. In West Asia, arrivals declined m-o-m in January, dropping by 0.5 mb/d, or close to 6%, to average 8.4 mb/d. This represented a y-o-y gain of 1.6 mb/d, or almost 23%. Arrivals in the Far East bucked the generally lower trend, increasing by 0.3 mb/d, or around 2%, m-o-m to average around 15.1 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals were 1.6 mb/d, or about 12%, higher.
Dirty tanker freight rates
Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)
VLCC spot rates continued to languish in January, starting the year 3% lower than in the same month of 2021. M-o-m, VLCC spot freight rates were 14% lower on average, with rates across all selected routes moving lower.
Rates on the Middle East-to-East route were marginally higher y-o-y, averaging WS36 points. M-o-m, rates were 10% lower, pressured by ample availability. After remaining flat over the previous months, rates on the Middle East-to-West route fell by 25% m-o-m to average WS18 points, impacted by softness on the Middle East-to-East rates. This represented a y-o-y decline of 22%. West Africa-to-East spot rates were 3% higher y-o-y, averaging WS37 in January. Compared with the previous month, rates on the route were 10% lower, with flows to China expected to be somewhat muted in 1Q22.
Suezmax
Suezmax rates came off better performance seen the month before, declining 16% m-o-m in January, although with some improvements seen towards the end of the month amid increased bunker prices. Y-o-y, however, rates were 24% higher. Rates on the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route increased by 23% in January, compared with the same month last year, averaging WS53. Compared with the previous month, rates were 15% lower. Spot freight rates on the USGC-to-Europe route started the year 24% higher than in the same month last year, averaging WS51 points. M-o-m, rates were 18% lower.
Aframax
Aframax rates also managed to start the year higher than in the same month last year. Spot Aframax rates were 33% higher y-o-y. Compared with December 2021, rates declined 16%. Rates on the Indonesia-to-East route were 64% higher in January compared to the same month last year, averaging WS95. M-o-m, rates on the route declined by 8% amid growing availability and reduced fixtures. Med routes fell further in January, dropping by around 11% m-o-m, with the Cross-Med route averaging WS94 and the Mediterranean-to-NWE route averaging WS83. Compared with the same month of the previous year, rates on both routes were around 31% higher.
Spot rates on the Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route erased the previous month’s gain, declining by 28% m-o-m to average WS97. Y-o-y, rates were 13% higher
Clean tanker freight rates Average clean spot freight rates started the year with a y-o-y improvement, up 21% from the levels seen in the same month last year. Gains were driven primarily by the strong performance West of Suez, where rates were 30% higher, while East of Suez rates were up by 4% y-o-y. M-o-m, rates fell from a strong showing in December.
In the East of Suez, rates on the Middle East-to-East route averaged WS100, representing a y-o-y increase of 23%, while falling 22% m-o-m. Freight rates on the Singapore-to-East route experience the sole y-o-y decline on selected routes, down 8% to average WS129. This was a fall of 7% compared with December 2021.
In the West of Suez market, rates on the Northwest Europe (NWE)-to-USEC route rose 22% y-o-y to average WS134 points. They were 22% lower than the relatively good performance seen the month before. Rates in the Cross-Med and Med-to-NWE outperformed the same month last year by 40% and 28%, respectively, to average WS168 and WS177 points. Compared with the previous month, rates were around 30% lower on both routes.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide