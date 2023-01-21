Tanker Market Feel in December
Spot fixtures
The latest estimates show global spot fixtures declined from elevated levels in December to average 10.3 mb/d. Fixtures fell by 6.3 mb/d, or almost 38% m-o-m. Compared with the previous year, spot fixtures declined by 3.4 mb/d or around 25%.
OPEC spot fixtures declined in December to average 7.4 mb/d. This represents a m-o-m decline of 4.8 mb/d, or 39%. In comparison with the same month in 2021, fixtures decreased by 2.0 mb/d, or more than 21%. Middle East-to-East fixtures fell by 2.8 mb/d, or more than 38%, to average 4.5 mb/d. Compared with the same month the previous year, eastward flows from the Middle East declined 1.2 mb/d, or almost 21%, higher. Spot fixtures from the Middle East-to-West showed a decline in December, down by around 0.3 mb/d, or 26% m-o-m, to average around 0.9 mb/d. However, y-o-y, rates were 0.3 mb/d, or almost 58%, higher. Outside the Middle East, fixtures averaged just under 2.0 mb/d. This represents a decline of 1.6 mb/d, or 45% m-o-m, and a drop of 1.2 mb/d, or around 37%, y-o-y.
Sailings and arrivals
OPEC sailings fell 0.2 mb/d, or less than 1% m-o-m in December, to average 22.9 mb/d. This was close to 0.8 mb/d, or about 3%, lower compared with the same month a year ago. Middle East sailings edged down marginally to average 16.9 mb/d. Y-o-y, sailings from the region declined about 0.9 mb/d, or around 5%, compared with December 2021.
Crude arrivals saw a mixed performance in December. Arrivals in North America declined around 0.3 mb/d, or about 3% m-o-m, to average 9.0 mb/d. They were marginally higher y-o-y. Arrivals in Europe increased 1.2 mb/d, or more than 10%, to average 12.7 mb/d. European arrivals were broadly in line with the same month of the previous year. Arrivals in the Far East declined 0.3 mb/d, or about 2%, to average just under 17 mb/d. Y-o-y they were around 2.2 mb/d, or almost 15%, higher. West Asian arrivals saw the biggest m-o-m increase, gaining 2.1 mb/d, or 28%, to average 9.4 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals in the region rose 0.5 mb/d, or about 5%.
Dirty tanker freight rates Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)
VLCC spot rates in December gave back some of the gains achieved over the previous months, declining 28% on average m-o-m. However, compared to the same month in the previous year, VLCC rates were up 100% on average. On the Middle East-to-East route, rates fell 31% m-o-m to average WS77 points. This was still 93% higher y-o-y. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route lost 15% m-o-m to average WS58 points. Y-o-y, rates on the route were down by 142%. West Africa-to-East spot rates declined 31% m-o-m to average WS77 points in December. Compared with the same month of the previous year, rates were 88% higher.
Suezmax
Suezmax rates also gave up most of the previous month’s gains in December, falling 19% m-o-m. Compared with the same month previous year, they were still up 139%. Rates on the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route declined 17% to average WS161 points. Compared with the same month previous year, they were 160% higher. Spot freight rates on the USGC-to-Europe route fell 22% compared with the previous month to average WS135 points. Y-o-y, rates were 118% higher.
Aframax
Aframax spot freight rates held up better than the other tanker classes. On average, spot Aframax rates fell 14% m-o-m. Compared with the same month previous year, rates were 167% higher. This was helped by the Indonesia-to-East route, which saw the only increase among the monitored routes. Rates rose 18% to average WS306 points. Y-o-y, rates on the route were up 197%. Spot rates on the Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route fell 44% m-o-m to average WS263 points. Y-o-y, they dropped 96%.
Cross-Med spot freight rates slipped 3% m-o-m to average WS314 points. They were 199% higher y-o-y. On the Mediterranean-to-Northwest Europe (NWE) route, rates edged down 4% m-o-m to average WS284 points. Compared with the same month previous year, they were around 202% higher.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide