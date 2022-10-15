Tanker Market Gathered Strength During September

The tanker market recovered part of the lost ground, as the month of September shows clear signs of improvement. In its latest monthly report, OPEC said that Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) rates continued to gather strength in September, with gains seen on all major routes. Spot VLCC rates on the Middle East-to-East route rose 26%, while on the West Africa-to-East route, they gained 23%. Suezmax and Aframax rates came down from the elevated levels seen since March. Suezmax rates on the US Gulf Coast (USGC)-to-Europe route declined by 7%, while Aframax spot rates on the Cross-Med route declined by around 13%. All monitored routes were well above the levels seen in the same month last year. Clean rates saw diverging trends, with gains East of Suez and declines West of Suez. On the Middle East-to-East route, clean spot rates rose by 13% m-o-m in September.

Spot fixtures

The latest estimates show global spot fixtures declined in September to average 14.3 mb/d. Fixtures fell by 1.1 mb/d, or around 7% m-o-m. Compared with the previous year, spot fixtures were down by 1.9 mb/d or almost 12%.

OPEC spot fixtures were marginally higher in September, averaging 10.5 mb/d. This represents a gain of less than 1%. In comparison with the same month in 2021, fixtures were about 0.6 mb/d, or over 5% higher. Middle East-to-East fixtures rose 0.6 mb/d, or over 9%, to average 6.5 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, eastward flows from the Middle East were about 0.5 mb/d, or almost 7%, higher. Spot fixtures from the Middle East-to-West fell further in September, down by around 0.3 mb/d, or about 19% m-o-m, to average 1.4 mb/d. Y-o-y, rates were 0.5 mb/d, or about 58% higher. Outside the Middle East, fixtures averaged 2.6 mb/d. This represents a loss of 6%, or about 0.2 mb/d, m-o-m and a decline of 0.6 mb/d, or 19%, y-o-y.

Sailings and arrivals

OPEC sailings fell by 0.4 mb/d, or less than 2%, m-o-m in September to average 23.9 mb/d, and were 1.8 mb/d, or about 8%, higher compared with the same month a year ago. Middle East sailings increased by just over 0.1 mb/d in September to average 18.8 mb/d. Y-o-y, sailings from the region rose by about 2.2 mb/d, or around 13%, compared with September 2021.

Crude arrivals in September declined m-o-m across all regions. West Asia led losses, falling 0.8 mb/d, or 10%, to average 7.5 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals in the region were 0.5 mb/d, or about 7% higher. Arrivals in the Far East decreased 0.1 mb/d or just under 1% to average 15.1 mb/d, while y-o-y, they were about 2.1 mb/d, or almost 16% higher. In North America, arrivals declined by around 0.4 mb/d or about 4% m-o-m, averaging 8.9 mb/d and were 0.2 mb/d, or about 2%, lower y-o-y. Arrivals in Europe fell 0.3 mb/d, or less than 3%, to average 12.3 mb/d. This was 0.3 mb/d, or about 3%, lower than in the same month last year.

Dirty tanker freight rates

Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)

VLCC spot rates continued to pick up in September, gaining 25% on average m-o-m. The sector saw support from a return of US crude flows to Asia. Y-o-y, VLCC rates were up 139% on average. On the Middle East-to-East route, rates gained 26% m-o-m to average WS86 points and were 139% higher y-o-y. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route rose 22% m-o-m to average WS50 points. Y-o-y, rates on the route increased 127%. West Africa-to-East spot rates gained 23% m-o-m to average WS86 points in September. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 132% higher.

Suezmax

Suezmax rates edged lower in September, down 2% m-o-m but still well above the levels seen in the same month over the last five years. Rates remained supported by ongoing trade dislocations, which boosted demand for longer-haul voyages in the Suezmax class. Spot freight rates on the USGC-to-Europe route declined 7% compared with the previous month to average WS113 points. Y-o-y, rates were 131% higher. In contrast, rates on the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) gained 2% to average WS127 points. Compared with the same month last year, they were 165% higher.

Aframax

Aframax spot freight rates weakened on all monitored routes, although remaining at exceptionally high levels compared with the same month over the last five years. On average, spot Aframax rates fell 11% m-o-m in September. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 123% higher. Rates on the Indonesia-to-East route declined marginally to average WS227 points in September. Y-o-y, rates on the route were up 155%. Spot rates on the Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route declined 18% m-o-m to average WS246 points. Y-o-y, rates were 134% higher.

Mediterranean spot freight rates fell back in September. Cross-Med spot freight rates declined by 13% m-o-m last month, to average WS175 points. Y-o-y, rates were still 97% higher. On the Mediterranean-toNWE route, rates dropped by 10% m-o-m to average WS156 points. Compared with the same month last year, rates were around 95% higher.

Clean tanker freight rates

Clean spot freight rates experienced mixed performance, with East of Suez rates recovering some of the losses seen in the previous month, while West of Suez rates fell with the end of the driving season. On average, rates declined 1% m-o-m in September but were still up 138% compared with the levels seen in the same month last year.

Rates on the Middle East-to-East route rose 13% m-o-m in September to average WS304. Y-o-y, rates were up 167%. Freight rates on the Singapore-to-East route also improved m-o-m, up 21% to average WS415; that is 168% higher compared with the same month last year. In contrast, the West-of-Suez market continued to fall from robust levels seen since April. Spot freight rates on Northwest Europe (NWE)-to-US East Coast (USEC) route fell 11% m-o-m to average WS258 points. They were 153% higher y-o-y. Rates in the Cross-Med and Med-to-NWE edged down 16% each to average WS228 and WS238 points, respectively. Compared with the same month last year, rates were around 98% higher on both routes.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide