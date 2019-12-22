Tanker Market in 2019: A Glass Half-Full

2019 was definitely a year to remember for tanker owners. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “this year started on a positive note for tankers. Healthy earnings were seen in early 2019 supported by strong demand at the time, weather factors and flat fleet growth, following robust demolition activity back in 2018. However, as the year progressed, trading conditions started to deteriorate. Middle East OPEC crude production declined by over 2 million b/d between November 18 and June 19 due to the renewed OPEC+ efforts to balance the market and Iranian sanctions. Product tanker trade was negatively impacted by the extended seasonal cutbacks in refining runs during the 1 st half of the year. Meanwhile, fleet growth accelerated, with plenty of tanker deliveries seen. Inevitably, spot earnings fell, averaging close to operating expenses on most routes in the 2nd quarter”.

According to the shipbroker, “the tide gradually started to turn in Q3, whilst tanker TCE returns jumped to astonishing heights over the past three months, most notably in the VLCC and Aframax segments amid a perfect storm of improving fundamentals, geopolitical events and the IMO related disruptions. Crude tanker demand undoubtedly benefited from the ongoing robust growth in US crude exports throughout the year (and gains in Norway/Brazil production towards the end of 2019), with increases in non-OPEC supply eventually more than offsetting OPEC+ production cuts. Product tanker trade has been aided by notable gains in global refining runs in the 2nd half of 2019 and the ongoing growth in Chinese clean product exports”.

Gibson added that “the surge in tanker earnings towards the end of 2019 is even more surprising taking into account trade disputes and a considerable economic turbulence, which translated into slower growth in world oil demand this year. The latest IEA report indicates that global oil consumption is likely to rise by just 1 million b/d in 2019, its weakest growth since 2011. Major concerns remain over the health of the global economy and oil demand next year; however, the recently announced US – China Phase 1 trade deal, if signed and implemented, is likely to stimulate economic growth and oil demand”.

Meanwhile, “geopolitics has also been one of most frequently repeated words in the market this year. Strict sanctions have been placed on Venezuela and Iran, translating into a notable decline in crude production in these countries. Venezuela’s crude trade to the US came to a halt, while Iranian exports have also declined substantially, forcing the majority of the NITC fleet into storage. The industry witnessed several attacks on tankers in the Middle East, while in September the oil markets were shaken by a major attack on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. However, for the most part all these events failed to make a notable impact on tanker rates, despite sizable increases in war risk premiums. Yet again, the industry reaction was very different to the US sanctions on two Cosco subsidiaries, with the initial confusion and lack of clarity pushing freight rates to notably higher levels. Shortly afterwards an alleged attack on an Iranian Suezmax in the Red Sea added further fuel to the fire, with the reported TD3C rate surging by over WS135 points within a day to an eye watering WS313 level”, Gibson said.

“In terms of supply, tanker fleet growth (25,000 dwt+) by the year end is expected to reach one of the highest levels seen this decade due to a combination of plentiful new deliveries and near non-existent demolition. However, highly reduced trading opportunities for NITC tankers, increases in fuel storage off Singapore/Malaysia in the 2nd half of this year, sanctions directly affecting global tonnage availability and ongoing scrubber retrofits coupled with the IMO related bunkering delays that have emerged since late November – all of which helped to offset increases in trading supply and massively contributed towards the impressive tanker earnings we are witnessing today”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide