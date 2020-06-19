Tanker Market in Retreat During May

The dirty tanker market has fallen from the recent highs during the month of May, OPEC said in its latest monthly report. More specifically, the tanker market came back down to earth in May, after reaching strong levels in March. A major contributor to the decline in tanker demand was a drop in export volumes following the implementation of historic production adjustments by OPEC+, as well as lower crude exports from the US. A decline in product exports amid COVID-19 lockdowns have also kept clean tanker rates subdued, with both reduced refinery runs and weak product demand limiting cargoes. Floating storage has provided some support to both dirty and clean rates. However, these levels are seen to be unwinding faster-than expected.

Spot fixtures

Global spot fixtures plunged in May m-o-m, falling 4.57 mb/d, or 22%, from the high levels seen in the previous month to average 16.16 mb/d. Spot fixtures were down by 0.95 mb/d or 5% compared with the same month last year. The decline in fixtures came amid efforts by a broad coalition of producing countries and the industry to respond to a sudden and massive decline in oil demand due to the impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

OPEC spot fixtures averaged 11.13 mb/d in May, down 3.36 mb/d or 23.2% from the previous month and 0.5 mb/d, or 4%, y-o-y. Middle East-to-West fixtures plunged 62% m-o-m in May, down sharply from high levels seen in March and April. Fixtures on the route averaged 1.1 mb/d, broadly in line with levels seen in the same month last year. Fixtures from the Middle East-to-East fell by 11% or 0.9 mb/d m-o-m to average 7.23 mb/d in May. Y-o-y, this represented an increase of 0.45 mb/d, or 6.6%. Outside of the Middle East, fixtures were also sharply lower, declining by 0.7 mb/d, or just under 20% m-o-m, to average 2.81 mb/d. In annual terms, fixtures were down by 0.9 mb/d, or 24%.

Sailings and arrivals

OPEC sailings fell by 1.8 mb/d m-o-m in May to average 23.60 mb/d and declined by 0.8 mb/d, or 3%, compared with May 2019. Middle East sailings decreased by 1.85 mb/d, or 3%, m-om to average 16.72 mb/d for a y-o-y decline of 0.6 mb/d, or 3%. Crude arrivals were mixed in May. Arrivals in West Asia saw the biggest increase, up 4% m-o-m, though just 2% compared with levels seen in May of last year. Far East arrivals rose by 2% m-o-m to average 8.23 mb/d in May and were 2.4% higher compared with the same month last year. In contrast, arrivals in North America edged lower m-o-m to average 7.85 mb/d; y-o-y, arrivals were 26% lower on the route. Arrivals in Europe fell by almost 1 mb/d m-o-m in May to average 10.0 mb/d.

Dirty tanker freight rates

Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)

The upward trend in VLCC spot rates that began in March ran its course in May, with rates falling more than 62% m-o-m on average. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route led m-o-m losses in May, down by 66% m-o-m to average WS35 points, though still some 80% higher compared with the same month last year. The Middle East-to-East route also showed a decline in rates, which were down by 61% to average WS60 points. Y-o-y, rates were 54% higher. Rates dropped on the West Africa-to-East route, with a decline of 60% to WS58 points, but this still represented a gain of 42% compared with May 2019.

Suezmax

Suezmax rates were also impacted by the decline in activity, with average spot freight rates falling 39% m-o-m on average in May. Y-o-y, rates were up 14%. Rates for tankers operating on the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route averaged WS76 points in May, a decline of 46% from the month before. Y-o-y, rates were 39% higher than in May last year. The Northwest Europe (NWE)-to-USGC route fell 29% m-o-m to average WS72 points, representing a 45% gain over the same month last year.

Aframax

Aframax rates fell by 26% in May, mirroring declines seen across all classes, although to a lesser extent. Y-o-y, rates were 18% higher. The Med-to-NWE route led declines, falling 35% m-o-m to average WS149 points, while the Cross-Med route dropped by 32% to average WS156 points.

The Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route fell a further 19% to average WS123 points in May. In the previous month, the route was the only one showing a m-o-m decline. Y-o-y, rates on the route increased by 37%. The Indonesia-to-East route declined by 16% m-o-m to average WS154 but was 32% higher y-o-y.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide