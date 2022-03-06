Tanker Market in Unknown Territory After Russian Oil is Off Limits for Many Ship Owners and Traders

The tanker market is in the middle of yet another challenging situation, with predictions of future oil demand growth, now being thrown out of the window. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “as the crisis in Ukraine escalates, so does the global turmoil. More and more companies are exiting Russia and further international sanctions are being placed. We saw BP, Equinor, Shell and Exxon deciding to divest their interests in Russia, whilst the US and the EU banned several Russian banks from SWIFT. The UK passed a law banning all ships that have any connection to Russia from entering its ports. Meanwhile, OPEC+ decided to stick to its original output plan, arguing that the latest price rally is driven by geopolitics and not market fundamentals”.

According to Gibson, “to calm oil markets, the IEA announced the release of 60 million bbls from its strategic reserves. Yet, prices continued to surge, with Brent briefly touching $117.8/bbl as disruptions to oil markets look increasingly inevitable, while stocks are low. Many international banks and refiners are increasingly hesitant to do business with Russia, concerned about legal and/or reputational risk. There is also the possibility of an eventual sanctioning of Russia’s energy. Earlier this week, the US stated that it is open to imposing sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, although weighing the possible impact on energy prices. Similarly, the EU is considering blocking access to all EU ports for ships whose last or next port of call is in the Russian Federation”.

The shipbroker added that “the physical oil market is already seeing disruptions. Reuters reports an increasing number of Urals tenders for March delivery failing to find a buyer, despite record discounts. CPC blend is starting to face a similar fate, due to concerns about its mixture with Russian grades and loading in a Russian port in conflict zone. East/West gasoil arb is hitting record highs, incentivising movements from East of Suez. Unconfirmed reports also suggest that at least a couple of Russian refineries are suspending operations amid logistical problems and falling demand”.

Gibson commented that “we also continue to face volatility in tanker market. Crude trades directly related to Russia and the conflict zone have skyrocketed, with the restricted pool of owners able to lift Russian cargoes demanding huge premiums. TD17 closed at WS507 and TD6 at WS288 on the Baltic Exchange today. Product tanker rates have also increased, but not so much in comparison. Rates elsewhere also firmed to a varying degree, largely being driven by the wider uncertainty and bullish owners’ sentiment, but now most dirty tanker rates have started to decline”.

“It remains to be seen whether the current trend of shying away from Russian crude cargoes will be maintained in the longer run. In a rapidly evolving situation, any predictions could easily prove wrong. The stakes are high, however, with over 2.3 mbd of crude, 0.6 mbd of DPP and nearly 1 mbd of CPP heading seaborne to EU countries and the UK from Russian Baltic and the Black ports. In the extreme scenario of a total loss of Russian trade to the West, crude and product flows would be completely redefined”, the shipbroker said.

“The big question is, if Russian oil is effectively locked out of Europe, the US and OECD Asia economies, how much can other countries consume? China is likely to increase its intake, whilst India is also expected to consume additional volumes unless sanctions are enacted. Some Latin American companies could also draw in more cargoes, assuming sanctions do not prevent this. However, logistical challenges could be a threat in terms of finding sufficient ships for the trade. In any case, fundamental changes in global trade flows take time, whilst in the short term, there is a risk that the total volume of trade could decline. Longer term, the negative impact on global economy is also likely to be substantial, following the exodus of many multinational companies from Russia, from leading car makers to major producers of consumer goods, while surging energy prices are also bound to moderate consumption levels. Prior to the invasion, global oil demand was widely expected to recover by 3.3 mbd in 2022 but how much of that growth will now be offset by the economic damage? At this stage, it looks that we have more questions than answers. We ended last week’s report, saying that uncertain times are ahead of us. A week on, we are none the wiser”, Gibson concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide