Tanker Market: Is Mexico’s Oil Industry Shakeup a Factor?

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “Mexico’s energy sector could be radically overhauled if the current frontrunner in the July elections wins office. Candidate Andres Obrador has indicated that major reforms will take place should his party take office. Information published by Reuters stated that Obrador is opposed to sending crude oil abroad. The report goes on to say that he would try to put an end to all crude oil exports within three years of coming into office, focusing instead on refined products. Obrador’s energy adviser said that the country needs to try to consume their own fuels and not depend on foreign gasoline. He went on to say that this would be bad for US refiners, who export around 800,000 b/d of gasoline and diesel or 66 percent of Mexico’s domestic demand. Mexico is currently the biggest importer of US refinery exports. Obrador’s plans also include expanding the processing capability of PEMEX’s six refineries and building one or two more to add 300-600,000 b/d to the current 1.6 million b/d production”.

According to the shipbroker, “over the past decade, Mexico’s crude production has been falling due to the decline of several mature fields and the failure to develop replacement sites to compensate. Since 2013, the government has allowed foreign investment into the energy sector in an attempt to halt plunging production and ending the monopoly held by the state-owned PEMEX. However, this so far has failed to translate into higher output. In fact, according to the IEA, Mexico’s production is set to continue to fall this year. Yet, last year two significant oil discoveries were made – a huge offshore discovery by a Talos Energy led consortium (Zama-1) and a significant onshore discovery by PEMEX. Initial estimates suggest that Zama-1 holds in excess of one billion barrels. The PEMEX discovery, the largest onshore discovery in 15 years, is also estimated to hold a similar volume of high quality light crude and gas”.

Gibson added that “the current Mexican government had hoped to attract more investment from international companies to explore offshore waters in a bid to improve reserves and ultimately production. Initially, auctions to open up deepwater oil blocks were met with limited success, with only 2 winning bids for the 14 blocks available. This in part might be to the uncertainty ahead of the July elections. Obrador, if elected, also plans to review contacts signed by the existing government with foreign investors. Critics have warned that Obrador’s election could derail reforms and lead to a renationalisation, similar to what happened when Chavez came to power in Venezuela. International investors are keen to pump billions of dollars in exploration but are waiting to see what post-election reforms would take place should there be a change of government. When Chavez nationalised the Venezuelan energy sector in 2007, he did this after foreign companies had poured billions of dollars into a series of costly oil projects, which were producing huge amounts of crude. Chavez made his move at a time of high oil prices providing the Venezuelan government with a huge windfall. The current situation in Mexico is different, with the nation still requiring investment to kick-start the industry. To change the structure of the Mexican oil and gas sector will take time and of course investment. However, should Obrador’s proposed plans come to fruition, could the impact on both the crude and products sector in the Caribbean be significant for tanker trade? For the moment this remains political rhetoric but once again this could be a development to watch”, the shipbroker concluded.

Meanwhile, in the crude tanker market this week. Gibson said that “modest VLCC demand through the week met ongoing good availability, and although Worldscale rates did inflate very slightly, it was merely a compensatory move to account for higher bunker prices, and net earnings remained at little better than at Opex levels. A slightly more active phase right at the very end, prior to the long weekend for many, added extra noise, but probably little else. Rates operate at up to ws 49 to the Far East with older unit’s still sub ws 40, and levels to the West at no better than ws 20 via the Cape. Suezmaxes started poorly but then attempted to push a little higher as many Owners decided to ballast away – rate ideas moved to around ws 70 to the East but remained at little better than ws 25 for more popular West runs. Aframaxes picked up the pace and bolted down an improved 80,000 by ws 100 to Singapore as their default number accordingly. More could yet be engineered, but Holidays will perhaps delay any further improvement”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide