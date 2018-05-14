Tanker Market Lacking Direction

Tanker owners had little to talk about during the course of the past week, amid holidays left and right, but it was the geopolitical side of the market, which caused the most stir, as a result of the reprise of Iran sanctions from the US. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Charles R. Weber commented that “the VLCC market saw rates extend last week’s late rate gains through mid‐week on a moderated level of surplus capacity and rising bunker prices. By the close of the week, however, the bear market returned in full swing from mid‐week with rates plunging Thursday after an S‐Oil market quote was met with over a dozen offers. Having touched ws45 on Tuesday (its highest level in a month), the AG‐CHINA benchmark route dropped back down to ws42. At this level, the rate stands approximately at the YTD average. Meanwhile, bunker prices surged further this week after Trump announced intentions to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Since the start of the year, the six‐port CRW bunker index is up 14% to $429/mt. As a result, earnings stand at ~$8,463/day, or 29% below the YTD average. The structural positioning is far from positive: a number of fresh appearances on position lists, augmented by charterer‐relet units and previously hidden positions, has pushed the end‐May Middle East availability surplus to 30 units, the most since January’s 33 units. The development challenges expectations for a summer rally and will certainly continue to undermine rates as charterers complete the May Middle East program and progress into the June program”.

According to CR Weber, “in isolation, VLCC rates in the Atlantic Americas strengthened this week on demand strength voyages servicing US crude exports. Nine such fixtures have materialized in the past two weeks while during 1Q18 the weekly average was around one per week. From all regions, the Atlantic Americas fixture tally was nine this week, matching last week’s tally. The CBS‐SPORE benchmark route surged 9% as a result. Further rate gains in the region could support a fresh wave of speculative ballasts from Asia to bypass the Middle East market. Indeed, round‐trip TCEs on the CBS‐ SPORE route stand at ~$14,718/day – more than double AG‐FEAST TCEs at ~$7,398/day. Given the high sensitivity of ex‐AG rates to small changes to the availability profile, a wave of speculative ballasts could be supportive of earnings. During the last round of speculative ballasts after Hurricane Harvey shut significant PADD3 (USG) refining capacity and displaced crude to enable a surge in exports, VLCC earnings rallied 114% m/m from September to October ’17”, the shipbroker said.

Meanwhile, in a separate report, Affinity Research added that “it has been an uninspiring week for Aframaxes thus far, and with bank holiday Monday and now ascension day, much of the fixing has been quiet. Simply, tonnage is refreshing too quickly and the Black Sea program supplied with zero Turkish strait delays is not allowing the market to progress. Rates remain flat at around WS 85, with potential to maybe fix at a touch below that. In addition, maintenance at Trieste ends 15th , which equally will not help the market. The Baltic and North Sea markets have stayed flat since last week, seeing WS in the low 70s for the Baltic and low 90s for the North Sea. High bunker prices also remain unchanged, which is making the battle for lower rates a difficult one. The bank holiday caused a bit of disruption, but overall, activity has been on the weaker side. This may change next week, but only time will tell”.

Affinity added that “Suezmaxes have not seen much action in the 25-30 window, with earlier flirtation with parcelling up onto VLCCs and a slew of relets covering stems in this window reducing owner confidence in the market. Should fixing dates leap out to June, sentiment could be damaged. Although Rotterdam ships are in some cases severely delayed, there are enough vessels remaining to cater for inquiries further into May. Moreover, because of uncertainty around Kharg as a viable trading and insurance option, owners who traditionally cover their eastern ballasters on Iranian stems may shift their attention to WAFR and bolster the list. Meanwhile in the Black Sea, off-market fixing and naivety from owners has fostered some fairly tame behaviour. Despite a busy 3 rd decade, with 12 stems expected to cover this week, owners have failed to drive TD6. Cold war politics certainly feels like it is alive and kicking again, as Trump’s latest decision on Iran raises concern in VLCC markets. While it’s still unsure what Europe plans to do, we expect them to cease importing in the spot market, but for India, China, Korea, Japan to continue without much hesitation. Europe may instead look to Iraq to source the shortfall, but all in all the net result will hardly change, except perhaps for Iranian companies”.

Affinity added that “on the spot market, the MEG had a reasonable pace as we step closer towards the weekend and the releasing of June dates next week. On paper there is lots to do in a short space of time, but charterers are taking plenty of offers on each cargo and as last week’s step up in rates settles into the back of the memory, it should be easier to conclude business. That’s not to say owners are making it easy, and the long drawn out trades we are seeing reflect that. There is still more upside than down, but it seems to be very limited at best. West Africa has also moved reasonably well today with a good handful of cargoes. Rates concluded slightly below last done levels, which appropriately reflects the mood. The Caribbean remains an interesting play with tonnage remaining tight. The increased availability of ships in the North and the encouragement for ballasters from the east to commit west means this is likely to be short lived unless surrounding markets suddenly lift. All in all, everything feels a bit flat. The MEG market is one to keep an eye on, as charterers will want May dates wrapped up sooner rather than later, while owners are still in the mood to try and give it a squeeze before committing their ships”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide