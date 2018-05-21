Tanker Market Looking For More Upside Momentum This Week

With the geopolitical side of the oil markets taking over, the tanker freight market is looking for more signs of a sustained recovery. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Affinity Research said that “this week has been off to a good start, as we are seeing both steady and firming trends across the board. In Suezmax markets, we have seen positive momentum yesterday with fixing down in West Africa. Sentiment is firming up nicely, and we are now looking at an average WS 65 as a representative market base for TD20. The North, Mediterranean and Black Sea regions, on the other hand, are much more subdued by comparison”.

Nevertheless, according to Affinity, “freight rates do not look like they will be coming under pressure any time soon, so no reason to worry as of yet. By comparison, the Basra / West route is stable. Kharg is looking firm, but proving difficult to freight due to uncertainty over willing tonnage. As things remain up in the air on the Iranian sanctions front, some of the typical players continue to sit back and wait for clarity on how the sanctions will manifest. Our VLCC team questioned what kind of effect rising bunker prices would have on fixtures this week. Bunkers at Singapore went from $441/pmt to $448/pmt overnight, which meant that in order to make the same return ($5,000/day) with such a discrepancy, one would be aiming for a WS 0.44 premium. On the West African front, we are quite certain that owners will feel that there is just too much to shell out for bunkers on the longer voyages to simply be compensated with a w0.44 premium. Will owners take the plunge or not? On the one hand, summer is looming and there is always the argument that you lock in the asset for the prolonged voyage and simply forget about it for a while, as rates are not expected to improve significantly. However, when you consider fundamental supply and demand, we aren’t very convinced this will be the case”.

Affinity added that “VLCCs are piling up in the Middle East Gulf, with 93 ships in position at present to make a first decade load inside MEG. Even if we only covered as little as two June cargoes out of an exceptional decade, we have more than enough boats to go around. A majority of the Aframax traffic has been driven by continued rises in oil prices and bunkers. Due to current ullage and unsold oil issues as well, vessels being off the list have kicked rates up quite nicely. The Mediterranean has taken a welcome jump in three figures, while seeing as much as 80 X WS 120 on subs today. The North Sea has seen a comfortable mid- to highWS 70s average, and should be closer to the WS 100 mark when tested. With oil price volatility meaning physical trading increases as well, owners can feel buoyant moving into the weekend”, the shipbroker concluded.

Meanwhile, in a separate weekly report, shipbroker Charles R. Weber added that “a number of fresh appearances on Middle East position lists saw the May surplus surge to a fresh multiple‐year high, prompting rates to tick down lower this week before rebounding modestly to compensate for rising bunker prices.. With the May Middle East program seemingly complete, the number of spot units uncovered tallied at 38, representing the highest level since August 2012. This comes despite the fact that some units previously constituents of May availability opted to speculatively ballast to the Americas in hopes of achieving better returns than the paltry levels yielded by AG‐FEAST trades and exposes the extreme level of oversupply gripping the market. The last time surplus capacity stood at 38 units, AG‐ FEAST TCEs collapsed to just ~$5,067/day. These voyages presently yield ~$8,589/day. As the market progresses past the early part of the June program, challenges are likely to remain. A surge in WAFR‐FEAST demand during March kept units off position lists for longer than more conventional AG‐FEAST runs. However, these units are now likely to return to position lists progressively during June, which raises the threat of a further hike in surplus capacity and a corresponding undermining of rates. Present indications for June’s first decade surplus are ~20 units, though we expect that hidden positions will emerge and increase the number. As more units come into play by the second‐decade, a higher surplus could materialize. Our analysis of proprietary intel and AIS data suggest the surplus could rise to as high as 38 units, matching May’s surplus”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide