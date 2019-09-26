Tanker Market Looking Good Entering Fourth Quarter

It’s never boring in the tanker market and 2019 has been no exception, with rates rising – for the most part, but the way they did that was never going to be straightforward, with so many factors, most notably geopolitical ones, entering into play. Still, things are looking rosy ahead of the traditionally strong fourth quarter.

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “with just one week to go before we officially enter the last quarter of the year, uncertainty has once again returned to the tanker market after the recent developments in Saudi Arabia, reminding everyone that geopolitical tensions in the region still linger around and be a cause for unforeseen disruptions. The year began with OPEC being modestly optimistic, stating that oil demand is expected to reach the 100.08 mb/d in 2019, increased by 1.29 mb/d compared to 2018, with prospects back then showing that India, China as well as other SE Asian countries will lead on this oil demand rally. However, as we were reaching the end of the first quarter, all forecasts were revised downwards by OPEC, declaring that the estimated growth rate declined to 1.24 mb/d (99.96 mb/d average demand for 2019)”.

According to Allied’s Research Analyst, Mr. Yannis Vamvakas, “the slowdown in growth noticed in the global economy and the increasing uncertainty as part of the US-China tariff war has also dragged down oil demand. Given these facts and with seasonality playing its part as well, it was of little surprise that we saw the average TCE for all crude oil segments posting losses compared to the previous quarter. However, looking at it from a more optimistic angle, the figures witnessed were much better than the respective rates seen back in 2018”.

He added that “moving on to the second quarter, oil demand forecast by OPEC were revised further down, as key oil importers, such as China and India continued showing signs of economic weakening. The growth estimate for world oil demand for 2019 fell to 1.14 mb/d (99.86 mb/d production in total). With the ongoing trade disputes and new tensions rising between Iran and the US, business and consumer sentiments slumped further, darkening the overall market outlook. As a result, freight rates also dropped in the second quarter, with VLCC average TCE reaching US$1,919 (down from US$13,826 in Q1), Suezmax average TCE reached US$13,166 (down from US$19,521 in Q1) and Aframax average TCE closed at US$9,757 (down from US$17,052 in Q1). Once again though, these figures were an improvement compared to their respective figures in 2018. During the third quarter, oil demand forecast by OPEC fell even further, with their latest report showing that oil demand growth in 2019 will be a mere 1.02 mb/d, reaching 99.84 mb/d in total production. At the same time, EIA cut its oil demand growth forecast as well to 900,000 bpd, a noticeably soft figure, as if it were to be the case it would mark it as the first annual growth figure below 1 million bpd since 2011”.

Vamvakas also noted that “it is worth mentioning though that freight rates improved significantly compared to Q3-2018, as shorter tonnage lists in key regions helped markets move upwards. Average y-o-y growth rates stands at 5% for Aframax, 39% for Suezmax and 2499% for VLCC. Crude tanker freight rates have showed improvement compared to 2018, but remaining below their long run averages, we expect the same pattern to follow in the final quarter. We don’t expect any significant changes to take shape on the supply side during the following months, with 103 units scheduled to enter active service over the next couple of months, much lower than the 126 vessels delivered in 4Q18. The paper market is also sharing this bullish sentiment, with Q4 contracts on the rise. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the average rise in rates noted during Q4 over the past 3 years has been 138% for Aframaxes, 162% for Suezmaxes and 315% for VLCCs, fact that further enhances the bullish sentiment, even if demand growth ends up less than what was expected at the start of the year”, Allied’s analyst concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide