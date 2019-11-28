Tanker Market: Mild Optimism Should be the Norm Ahead of 2020

Tanker owners had their moment in 2019, during these crazy few weeks of October, but with the market gradually retreating since, they are quickly returning to the grim reality of the current market fundamentals. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking noted that “the tanker market is set to close off on one of its best years since 2015, with the events that started to transpire since mid-September having radically shifted the overall market prospects and ultimately led to a considerable jump in the average market conditions noted in the year so far. Granted that we are still in early days of this market shift and that for some segments the improvement is still in the process of balancing out some of the power earnings that were noted for much of 2018 and early 2019”, Allied said.

“Yet despite all this it does look that a foundation is being set for a much better market balance to be noted from here on out. The trouble is that on the demand side things look a bit more finicky than what is currently being portrayed in the freight market. Most traders of crude oil seem to be currently betting on a significant tightening in the market next year. The premise they follow is that demand will outstrip supply and that we will likely see a drawdown in global stockpiles next year. Yet these bets seem to be going against what most of the major statistical agencies for crude oil are predicting for the year ahead”, said Allied’s Head of Research & Valuations, Mr. George Lazaridis.

According to Mr. Lazaridis, “we are currently seeing forecast figures of 2.2-2.4 million bpd for non-OPEC production growth, while the same sources expect global consumption to increase by only 1.1-1.4 million bpd. Under such a case and obviously without taking into consideration what OPEC members choose to do in terms of their production levels, we would ultimately see a significant rise in stockpiles of crude oil and refined products. What ship owners should take from this is that as things currently stand the expectation is for a modest growth in global consumption which is likely to lead to a relatively subdued growth in seaborne trade, while most hopes rely on considerable expansion in global production levels which could in turn lead to a sharp drop in oil prices and hopefully increased trade as part of strategic stockpiling by major oil importing nations”.

Allied’s analyst added that “for the moment it seems as though most bets are set for future increases in the price of crude oil (contango). To what extent they base this on more optimistic consumption or lower production expectations is not clear at this point. What is certain is that crude oil prices reached a two-month high last week, easing back only now on the back of concerns that U.S.-China trade talks will fall short of initial hopes. At the same time, we have seen mixed messages emerge from actual trade data reported this past week. Oil rig count in the U.S. has dropped for a fifth consecutive week, with the overall rig count now showing a 24% drop year-on-year. This has also been inline with a slight trim in U.S. oil refinery outputs, which have been mainly attributed to weak domestic demand”.

“On the other hand, China just released its official crude oil import figures for October, showing a 76.3% increase in crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia driven by boosted demand from the new refiners that have come online in the region. This could well be an indication of further growth in import volumes to come, something that would surely benefit the current trading fleet. Given that we have seen the total fleet starting to slowly stabilize in absolute numbers, there may well be a positive skewing starting to build up towards the ship owners’ favor in the freight market. Given all this, there may well be a case to hold a mild optimism as to the market prospects for the year ahead. For now its worth reaping the short term benefits that look set to stay for a little while longer as the positive momentum that built up in the early part of the final quarter keeps pushing through”, Lazaridis concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide