Tanker Market Retreated in May

Dirty tanker spot freight rates fell back in May from the sharp gains seen during the previous month, OPEC said in its latest monthly report. Suezmax rates declined 37% m-o-m and Aframax fell 22% over the same period, as ample availability overwhelmed the upward pressure caused by trade dislocations. VLCC rates declined 20%, with losses both East and West of Suez. In contrast, clean rates continued to surge, up 37% on average amid tight product markets. Preliminary data for June, however, shows reduced momentum in recent weeks. Dirty spot freight rates are likely to remain capped by ample tanker supply, clean rates will benefit from trade shifts pointing to higher vessel demand.

Spot fixtures

The latest estimates show global spot fixtures declined in May, averaging 12.8 mb/d. Fixtures fell 3.8 mb/d, or around 23% m-o-m. Compared with the previous year, spot fixtures were down 2.8 mb/d, or about 18%.

OPEC spot fixtures also declined m-o-m in May, averaging 9.3 mb/d. This represented a drop of 14%, or 1.5 mb/d. In comparison with the same month in 2021, they were about 1.2 mb/d, or 11%, lower. Middle East-to-East fixtures fell 1.0 mb/d, or 15%, to average 5.7 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, eastward flows declined 0.4 mb/d, or over 6%. In contrast, spot fixtures from the Middle East-to-West rose m-o-m by around 50 tb/d, or 5%, in May, to average 1.0 mb/d. Y-o-y, rates were 0.1 mb/d, or 10%, higher. Outside the Middle East, fixtures averaged 2.4 mb/d in May. This represents a m-o-m decline of 0.6 mb/d, or 19%, and 0.9 mb/d, or 27%, y-o-y.

Sailings and arrivals

OPEC sailings declined m-o-m by 0.5 mb/d, or over 2%, in May to average 22.9 mb/d. OPEC sailings were 2.1 mb/d, or over 10%, higher compared with the same month a year ago. Middle East sailings edged up in May to average 17.8 mb/d. Y-o-y, sailings from the region rose 2.6 mb/d, or around 17%, compared with May 2021. Crude arrivals in May saw declines across all regions except Europe, reversing the trend seen last month. Arrivals in the Far East increased m-o-m by 0.1 mb/d, or about 1%, to average 16.0 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals were 3.4 mb/d, or about 27%, higher. In West Asia, arrivals declined m-o-m by 0.5 mb/d, or 5%, in May to average 8.6 mb/d, representing a y-o-y increase of 2.3 mb/d, or 37%. Meanwhile, arrivals in North America edged down slightly to average 8.9 mb/d, representing a y-o-y rise of 0.4 mb/d, or about 5%. In contrast to the other regions, European arrivals rose m-o-m by 0.4 mb/d, or 3%, to average 13.7 mb/d. However, this was 1.7 mb/d, or about 14%, higher than in the same month last year.

Dirty tanker freight rates

Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)

VLCC spot rates lost the previous month’s gains, declining 20% on average m-o-m. Rates fell on all reported routes, as ample tanker availability overwhelmed the temporary gains driven by trade dislocations. On the Middle East-to-East route, rates fell 16% m-o-m to average WS42 points but were 24% higher y-o-y. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route declined 19% m-o-m to average WS25 points. However, this was still a y-o-y gain of 14%. West Africa-to-East spot rates dropped 23% m-o-m to average WS44 in May. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 22% higher.

Suezmax

Suezmax rates also lost the previous month’s strong gains in May, dropping 37% m-o-m. Y-o-y, rates were 90% higher. Rates fell back as the upward pressure from trade dislocations in some regions was offset by ample availability globally. Rates on the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route declined by 39% m-o-m in May to average WS83. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 80% higher. Spot freight rates on the USGC-to-Europe route rose 34% over the previous month to average WS78 points. Y-o-y, rates were 100% higher.

Aframax

Aframax spot freight rates similarly gave up the gains seen the month before. On average, spot Aframax rates fell 22% m-o-m. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 73% higher. Rates on the Indonesia-to-East route were one of the bright spots in the market in May, increasing 11% m-o-m, averaging WS172. However, y-o-y, rates on the route were up 105% Spot rates on the Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route declined 31% m-o-m to average WS163. Y-o-y, rates were also 58% higher.

Cross-Med spot freight rates saw similar declines in May, down around 30% m-o-m to average WS139. Y-o-y, rates were 60% higher. On the Mediterranean-to-NWE route, rates fell 29% m-o-m to average WS135. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 73% higher.

Clean tanker freight rates

Clean spot freight rates also showed gains across all monitored routes. On average, rates increased 37% m-o-m in May and were up by 147% compared with the levels seen in the same month last year. Gains were seen on both sides of the Suez, amid a continued tight product balance, globally.

Rates on the Middle East-to-East route jumped 58% m-o-m in May, building on the improvements seen in recent months, to average WS298. Y-o-y, rates are up 220%. Freight rates on the Singapore-to-East route gained 51% m-o-m to average WS336 and were 130% higher compared with the same month last year. In the West of Suez market, rates on the Northwest Europe (NWE)-to-USEC route rose 51% m-o-m to average WS330 points. They were 150% higher y-o-y. Rates in the Cross-Med and Med-to-NWE saw gains of 20% each to average WS349 and WS359 points, respectively. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 134% higher Cross-Med and up 126% on the Med-to-NWE route.

