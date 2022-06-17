Tanker Market Retreated in May
Spot fixtures
The latest estimates show global spot fixtures declined in May, averaging 12.8 mb/d. Fixtures fell 3.8 mb/d, or around 23% m-o-m. Compared with the previous year, spot fixtures were down 2.8 mb/d, or about 18%.
OPEC spot fixtures also declined m-o-m in May, averaging 9.3 mb/d. This represented a drop of 14%, or 1.5 mb/d. In comparison with the same month in 2021, they were about 1.2 mb/d, or 11%, lower. Middle East-to-East fixtures fell 1.0 mb/d, or 15%, to average 5.7 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, eastward flows declined 0.4 mb/d, or over 6%. In contrast, spot fixtures from the Middle East-to-West rose m-o-m by around 50 tb/d, or 5%, in May, to average 1.0 mb/d. Y-o-y, rates were 0.1 mb/d, or 10%, higher. Outside the Middle East, fixtures averaged 2.4 mb/d in May. This represents a m-o-m decline of 0.6 mb/d, or 19%, and 0.9 mb/d, or 27%, y-o-y.
Sailings and arrivals
OPEC sailings declined m-o-m by 0.5 mb/d, or over 2%, in May to average 22.9 mb/d. OPEC sailings were 2.1 mb/d, or over 10%, higher compared with the same month a year ago. Middle East sailings edged up in May to average 17.8 mb/d. Y-o-y, sailings from the region rose 2.6 mb/d, or around 17%, compared with May 2021. Crude arrivals in May saw declines across all regions except Europe, reversing the trend seen last month. Arrivals in the Far East increased m-o-m by 0.1 mb/d, or about 1%, to average 16.0 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals were 3.4 mb/d, or about 27%, higher. In West Asia, arrivals declined m-o-m by 0.5 mb/d, or 5%, in May to average 8.6 mb/d, representing a y-o-y increase of 2.3 mb/d, or 37%. Meanwhile, arrivals in North America edged down slightly to average 8.9 mb/d, representing a y-o-y rise of 0.4 mb/d, or about 5%. In contrast to the other regions, European arrivals rose m-o-m by 0.4 mb/d, or 3%, to average 13.7 mb/d. However, this was 1.7 mb/d, or about 14%, higher than in the same month last year.
Dirty tanker freight rates
Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)
VLCC spot rates lost the previous month’s gains, declining 20% on average m-o-m. Rates fell on all reported routes, as ample tanker availability overwhelmed the temporary gains driven by trade dislocations. On the Middle East-to-East route, rates fell 16% m-o-m to average WS42 points but were 24% higher y-o-y. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route declined 19% m-o-m to average WS25 points. However, this was still a y-o-y gain of 14%. West Africa-to-East spot rates dropped 23% m-o-m to average WS44 in May. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 22% higher.
Suezmax
Suezmax rates also lost the previous month’s strong gains in May, dropping 37% m-o-m. Y-o-y, rates were 90% higher. Rates fell back as the upward pressure from trade dislocations in some regions was offset by ample availability globally. Rates on the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route declined by 39% m-o-m in May to average WS83. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 80% higher. Spot freight rates on the USGC-to-Europe route rose 34% over the previous month to average WS78 points. Y-o-y, rates were 100% higher.
Aframax
Aframax spot freight rates similarly gave up the gains seen the month before. On average, spot Aframax rates fell 22% m-o-m. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 73% higher. Rates on the Indonesia-to-East route were one of the bright spots in the market in May, increasing 11% m-o-m, averaging WS172. However, y-o-y, rates on the route were up 105% Spot rates on the Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route declined 31% m-o-m to average WS163. Y-o-y, rates were also 58% higher.
Cross-Med spot freight rates saw similar declines in May, down around 30% m-o-m to average WS139. Y-o-y, rates were 60% higher. On the Mediterranean-to-NWE route, rates fell 29% m-o-m to average WS135. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 73% higher.
Clean tanker freight rates
Clean spot freight rates also showed gains across all monitored routes. On average, rates increased 37% m-o-m in May and were up by 147% compared with the levels seen in the same month last year. Gains were seen on both sides of the Suez, amid a continued tight product balance, globally.
Rates on the Middle East-to-East route jumped 58% m-o-m in May, building on the improvements seen in recent months, to average WS298. Y-o-y, rates are up 220%. Freight rates on the Singapore-to-East route gained 51% m-o-m to average WS336 and were 130% higher compared with the same month last year. In the West of Suez market, rates on the Northwest Europe (NWE)-to-USEC route rose 51% m-o-m to average WS330 points. They were 150% higher y-o-y. Rates in the Cross-Med and Med-to-NWE saw gains of 20% each to average WS349 and WS359 points, respectively. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 134% higher Cross-Med and up 126% on the Med-to-NWE route.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide