Tanker Market Shows Improved Performance During February

The tanker market has had a positive month of February, OPEC said in its latest monthly report. VLCC spot rates recovered further in February on all monitored routes, with the Middle East-to-East route leading gains. On average, VLCC spot freight rates rose 11%, m-o-m. Compared with the same month of 2023, VLCC rates were 19% higher. Suezmax spot freight rates gave up the gains of the previous month, dropping 19%, m-o-m, in February, while Aframax rates saw a large decline of 18%, m-o-m, across all routes.

Clean tanker spot freight rates saw an increase, with East of Suez rates surging by 18%, m-o-m, in February, as trade disruptions triggered some rebooking. West of Suez rates also rose, jumping by 22%, m-o-m, in February.

Spot fixtures

Global spot fixtures recovered from the losses seen last month, increasing in February by 1.3 mb/d, or about 10%, m-o-m, to average 14.6 mb/d. Compared with February 2023, global spot fixtures fell by 1.1 mb/d, or over 7%.

OPEC spot fixtures increased by nearly 1 mb/d, or about 10%, to average 10.1 mb/d in February. Compared with the same month last year, fixtures declined by about 1.0 mb/d, or around 9%. Middle East-to-East fixtures dropped by 0.4 mb/d, or above 6%, to average 5.9 mb/d. Compared with the same month in 2023, fixtures on the Middle East-to-East route fell by 0.8 mb/d, or about 12%. Spot fixtures on the Middle East-to-West route rose by 0.4 mb/d, or about 29%, m-o-m, to average 1.4 mb/d. Fixtures were up 0.1 mb/d or 7%, y-o-y. Fixtures on routes outside the Middle East increased by 0.2 mb/d, or nearly 7%, m-o-m, to average 2.8 mb/d. Compared with the same month of 2023, fixtures were 0.3 mb/d, or 10% lower.

Sailings and arrivals

OPEC sailings increased by 1.5 mb/d, or 7%, m-o-m, to average 21.2 mb/d in February. Compared with the same month in 2023, OPEC sailings were 0.8 mb/d, or nearly 4% lower. Middle East sailings averaged 16.4 mb/d in February, representing an increase of 0.3 mb/d, or around 2%, m-o-m. Y-o-y, sailings from the region were almost in line with the level seen in February 2023. Crude arrivals rose in all destinations except North America.

North American arrivals fell by 0.3 mb/d, or 3%, to average just under 8.8 mb/d. compared with February 2023, North American arrivals were 0.5 mb/d, or about 5%, lower. In contrast, arrivals in Europe increased by about 0.4 mb/d, or nearly 4%, to average 11.8 mb/d. Compared with the same month of 2023, arrivals to Europe remained broadly unchanged in February. Far East arrivals rose by 0.6 mb/d, or about 4%, m-o-m, to average 14.9 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals in the region were up by 1.2 mb/d or nearly 9%. Arrivals in West Asia averaged 8.2 mb/d, representing an increase of 0.4 mb/d or almost 5%. Y-o-y, arrivals in the region were 0.2 mb/d, or about 3%, higher.

Dirty tanker freight rates

Very large crude carriers

VLCC spot rates recovered further in February on all monitored routes, with the Middle East-to-East route leading gains. On average, VLCC spot freight rates rose 11%, m-o-m. Compared with the same month of 2023, VLCC rates were 19% higher.

Rates on the Middle East-to-West route increased 13%, m-o-m, to average WS52 points in February. Compared with the same month of 2023, rates on the route were 24% higher. On the Middle East-to-East route, rates rose 13%, m-o-m, to average WS70 points. This represents a y-o-y increase of 17%. West Africa-to-East spot rates were up by 8%, m-o-m, to average WS70 points in February. Compared with the same month of 2023, rates were up 15%.

Suezmax

Suezmax spot freight rates gave up the gains of the previous months in February, dropping 19%, m-o-m. They were 8% lower than in the same month of 2023. On the West Africa-to-USGC route, spot freight rates declined by 18%, m-o-m, in February to average WS103 points. Compared with the same month of 2023, spot rates declined by 8%. Rates on the USGC-to-Europe route fell 20%, m-o-m, to average WS92 points. Compared with the same month of 2023, they were 8% lower.

Aframax

Aframax spot freight rates declined in February. On average, rates fell by 18%, m-o-m, and they were 7% lower than in the same month of the previous year. Rates on the Indonesia-to-East route saw a loss of 7%, m-o-m, to average WS157 points in February. Compared with the same month of 2023, rates were 16% lower.

Spot rates on the Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) reversed the trend during the last month, dropping 32%, m-o-m, to average WS191 points in February. Rates were in line with the same month of 2023.

Cross-Med spot freight rates decreased 13%, m-o-m, to average WS166 points. This represents an 8% decline, y-o-y. At the same time, rates on the Mediterranean-to-Northwest Europe (NWE) route dropped 11%, m-o-m, to average WS154 points. Compared with the same month of 2023, rates declined by 5%.

Clean tanker freight rates

Clean spot freight rates saw a large increase in February, with East of Suez rates rising by 18%, m-o-m, and West-of-Suez rates increasing by 22%. As a result, clean spot rates averaged 20% higher overall.

Rates on the Middle East-to-East route rose 8%, m-o-m, to average WS264 points in February. Compared with the same month in 2023, rates were up 55%. Clean spot freight rates on the Singapore-to-East route increased 27%, m-o-m, to average WS311 points. This was 27% higher than in the same month of 2023. Spot freight rates on the NWE-to-USEC route gained 25%, m-o-m, to average WS220 points.

This represents a 4% increase compared with February 2023. Rates for the Cross-Med route rose 21%, m-o-m, to average WS280 points, and rates on the Med-to-NWE route showed a similar gain, up 21%, m-o-m, to average WS290 points. When compared with the same month of 2023, rates were up around 20% on both routes.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide