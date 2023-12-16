Tanker Market Staged Further Recovery in November
Spot fixtures
Global spot fixtures fell in November, dropping by almost 2.0 mb/d, or 13%, m-o-m, to average 12.9 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, spot fixtures declined 3.7 mb/d or 22%. OPEC spot fixtures declined 1.6 mb/d, or 15%, to average 8.8 mb/d in November. Compared with the same month in 2022, fixtures were 3.4 mb/d, or 28% lower. Middle East-to-East fixtures declined by 0.6 mb/d or almost 10% to average 5.4 mb/d. Compared with the same month in 2022, eastward flows from the Middle East dropped 1.9 mb/d or 26%. In contrast, spot fixtures on the Middle East-to-West route fell by 0.5 mb/d or 32%, m-o-m, to average 1 mb/d. Fixtures were down 0.3 mb/d or about 25%, y-o-y. Fixtures on routes outside the Middle East fell by 0.6 mb/d, or almost 21%, m-o-m, to average 2.4 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, fixtures declined 1.2 mb/d, or almost 34%.
Sailings and arrivals
OPEC sailings declined 1.7 mb/d or 7%, m-o-m, to average 22.0 mb/d in November. Compared with the same month last year, OPEC sailings were down by 3.4 mb/d, or over 13%. Middle East sailings averaged 16.7 mb/d in November, representing a marginal decline of less than 1%. Y-o-y, sailings from the region were 0.2 mb/d, or less than 2% lower. Crude arrivals were mixed in November. North American arrivals increased by 0.6 mb/d, or about 7%, to average 9.2 mb/d. Y-o-y, however, North American arrivals were down 0.1 mb/d, or less than 2%. In contrast, arrivals in Europe were marginally unchanged, averaging 12.4 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, arrivals to Europe increased, up 0.9 mb/d, or about 8%. Far East arrivals rose 0.8 mb/d, or almost 5%, m-o-m, to average 17.5 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals in the region were up 0.2 mb/d or about 1%. Arrivals in West Asia, in contrast, fell by 0.4 mb/d, or around 5%, to an average of 8.5 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals in the region increased by 1.1 mb/d, or over 15%.
Dirty tanker freight rates
Very large crude carriers
VLCC spot rates outperformed those of Suezmax and Aframax vessels, increasing for the second month in a row on all monitored routes. VLCC spot freight rates rose 26%, m-o-m, on average, amid a pickup in longer haul demand. However, compared with the same month last year, VLCC rates were 39% lower. On the Middle East-to-East route, rates gained 30%, m-o-m, to average WS69 points. This represents a y-o-y decline of 38%. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route rose 25%, m-o-m, to average WS40 points. Compared with the same month last year, rates on the route fell 41%. West Africa-to-East spot rates increased 23%, m-o-m, to average WS69 points in November. Compared with the same month last year, rates were down 38%.
Suezmax
Suezmax spot freight rates built on the previous month’s strong gains, rising 6%, m-o-m, in November. However, they remained 41% lower than the exceptionally elevated levels seen in the same month last year. On the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route, spot freight rates rose 2%, m-o-m, in November to average WS108 points. Compared with the previous year, spot rates were 44% lower, y-o-y. Rates on the USGC-to-Europe increased 9%, m-o-m, to average WS108 points. Compared with the same month of 2022, they were down 37%.
Aframax
Aframax spot freight rates showed further momentum in November, rising 15%, m-o-m. While rates were higher than the strong levels seen at the end of 2019, they were still 42% lower than in November last year when rates were pushed higher by geopolitical developments. Rates on the Indonesia-to-East route saw the weakest performances, up 5%, m-o-m, to an average of WS164 points in November. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 37% lower.
Spot rates on the Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route continued to see the strongest m-o-m gain in the monitored Aframax routes, increasing 21% to average WS232 points in November. Compared with the same month last year, rates were down by 50%.
Cross-Med spot freight rates rose 16%, m-o-m, to average WS199 points. This represented a 39% decline, y-o-y. Meanwhile, rates on the Mediterranean-to-Northwest Europe (NWE) route gained 18%, m-o-m, to average WS191 points. Compared with the same month of 2022, rates were down by around 36%.
Clean tanker freight rates
Clean rates saw mixed movement. On average, clean spot freight rates on East of Suez routes fell 24%, m-o-m, while rates in the West of Suez market rose 28% over the same period. As a result, rates averaged 7% higher overall.
Rates on the Middle East-to-East route fell 16%, m-o-m, to average WS138 points. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 42% lower. Clean spot freight rates on the Singapore-to-East route declined 29%, m-o-m, to average WS153 points. This was 55% lower than in the same month of 2022.
West of Suez rates showed a brighter picture, with spot freight rates on the NWE-to-USEC route increasing 19%, m-o-m, to average WS194 points. This represents a 42% decline compared with November 2022. Rates for the Cross-Med route rose 32%, m-o-m, to average WS253 points, while rates on the Med-to-NWE route increased by 31%, m-o-m, to average WS263 points. However, compared with the same month of 2022, rates declined by around 25% on both routes.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide