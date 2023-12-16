Tanker Market Staged Further Recovery in November

Dirty freight rates recovered further in November on tightening availability, yet remained below the volatile levels seen last year, OPEC said in its latest weekly report. Rates have remained steady in the first weeks of December amid relatively quiet activities. VLCC spot freight rates saw healthy gains in November, with rates on the Middle East-to-East route rising 30%, m-o-m. The market has been supported by higher tonnage mile demand amid record US crude exports and strong y-o-y growth in Brazilian exports. Suezmax rates saw a more gradual increase, building on the spike in rates the month before. Suezmax rates on the US Gulf Coast to Europe route edged up 2%, m-o-m. Aframax rates also increased, although gains were more muted East of Suez. Around the Mediterranean, Aframax rates rose 16% m-o-m. In the clean tanker market, spot freight rates saw mixed movement, with East of Suez rates falling by 24% m-o-m, while West of Suez rates rose 28%

Spot fixtures

Global spot fixtures fell in November, dropping by almost 2.0 mb/d, or 13%, m-o-m, to average 12.9 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, spot fixtures declined 3.7 mb/d or 22%. OPEC spot fixtures declined 1.6 mb/d, or 15%, to average 8.8 mb/d in November. Compared with the same month in 2022, fixtures were 3.4 mb/d, or 28% lower. Middle East-to-East fixtures declined by 0.6 mb/d or almost 10% to average 5.4 mb/d. Compared with the same month in 2022, eastward flows from the Middle East dropped 1.9 mb/d or 26%. In contrast, spot fixtures on the Middle East-to-West route fell by 0.5 mb/d or 32%, m-o-m, to average 1 mb/d. Fixtures were down 0.3 mb/d or about 25%, y-o-y. Fixtures on routes outside the Middle East fell by 0.6 mb/d, or almost 21%, m-o-m, to average 2.4 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, fixtures declined 1.2 mb/d, or almost 34%.

Sailings and arrivals

OPEC sailings declined 1.7 mb/d or 7%, m-o-m, to average 22.0 mb/d in November. Compared with the same month last year, OPEC sailings were down by 3.4 mb/d, or over 13%. Middle East sailings averaged 16.7 mb/d in November, representing a marginal decline of less than 1%. Y-o-y, sailings from the region were 0.2 mb/d, or less than 2% lower. Crude arrivals were mixed in November. North American arrivals increased by 0.6 mb/d, or about 7%, to average 9.2 mb/d. Y-o-y, however, North American arrivals were down 0.1 mb/d, or less than 2%. In contrast, arrivals in Europe were marginally unchanged, averaging 12.4 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, arrivals to Europe increased, up 0.9 mb/d, or about 8%. Far East arrivals rose 0.8 mb/d, or almost 5%, m-o-m, to average 17.5 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals in the region were up 0.2 mb/d or about 1%. Arrivals in West Asia, in contrast, fell by 0.4 mb/d, or around 5%, to an average of 8.5 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals in the region increased by 1.1 mb/d, or over 15%.

Dirty tanker freight rates

Very large crude carriers

VLCC spot rates outperformed those of Suezmax and Aframax vessels, increasing for the second month in a row on all monitored routes. VLCC spot freight rates rose 26%, m-o-m, on average, amid a pickup in longer haul demand. However, compared with the same month last year, VLCC rates were 39% lower. On the Middle East-to-East route, rates gained 30%, m-o-m, to average WS69 points. This represents a y-o-y decline of 38%. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route rose 25%, m-o-m, to average WS40 points. Compared with the same month last year, rates on the route fell 41%. West Africa-to-East spot rates increased 23%, m-o-m, to average WS69 points in November. Compared with the same month last year, rates were down 38%.

Suezmax

Suezmax spot freight rates built on the previous month’s strong gains, rising 6%, m-o-m, in November. However, they remained 41% lower than the exceptionally elevated levels seen in the same month last year. On the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route, spot freight rates rose 2%, m-o-m, in November to average WS108 points. Compared with the previous year, spot rates were 44% lower, y-o-y. Rates on the USGC-to-Europe increased 9%, m-o-m, to average WS108 points. Compared with the same month of 2022, they were down 37%.

Aframax

Aframax spot freight rates showed further momentum in November, rising 15%, m-o-m. While rates were higher than the strong levels seen at the end of 2019, they were still 42% lower than in November last year when rates were pushed higher by geopolitical developments. Rates on the Indonesia-to-East route saw the weakest performances, up 5%, m-o-m, to an average of WS164 points in November. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 37% lower.

Spot rates on the Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route continued to see the strongest m-o-m gain in the monitored Aframax routes, increasing 21% to average WS232 points in November. Compared with the same month last year, rates were down by 50%.

Cross-Med spot freight rates rose 16%, m-o-m, to average WS199 points. This represented a 39% decline, y-o-y. Meanwhile, rates on the Mediterranean-to-Northwest Europe (NWE) route gained 18%, m-o-m, to average WS191 points. Compared with the same month of 2022, rates were down by around 36%.

Clean tanker freight rates

Clean rates saw mixed movement. On average, clean spot freight rates on East of Suez routes fell 24%, m-o-m, while rates in the West of Suez market rose 28% over the same period. As a result, rates averaged 7% higher overall.

Rates on the Middle East-to-East route fell 16%, m-o-m, to average WS138 points. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 42% lower. Clean spot freight rates on the Singapore-to-East route declined 29%, m-o-m, to average WS153 points. This was 55% lower than in the same month of 2022.

West of Suez rates showed a brighter picture, with spot freight rates on the NWE-to-USEC route increasing 19%, m-o-m, to average WS194 points. This represents a 42% decline compared with November 2022. Rates for the Cross-Med route rose 32%, m-o-m, to average WS253 points, while rates on the Med-to-NWE route increased by 31%, m-o-m, to average WS263 points. However, compared with the same month of 2022, rates declined by around 25% on both routes.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide